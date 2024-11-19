Fans Name Jose Aldo and Henry Cejudo as Potential Opponents for Dominick Cruz’s ‘Last Dance’ in the UFC Octagon

After a long and legendary career, Dominick Cruz wants to go out on his shield. In a tell-all interview with TMZ Sports, the 39-year-old revealed that he doesn’t have it in him to begin a title run but he plans on fighting again and would like to go out like a warrior of the old.

Cruzs last fight was almost two years ago where he had succumbed to a KO loss against Marlon Vera. But with the information that he will be fighting again, UFC fans have begun their own match-making process.

With Cruz being a legend of the sport, it only makes sense for him to fight another legend of the sport, the likes of Jose Aldo, and Henry Cejudo, or someone of similar pedigree.

That’s exactly what this fan had in mind when he proposed this- “Needs to lock horns with Jose Aldo!”.

While this fan felt it would be more apt to fight a more recent champion and said, “He should run it back with Cejudo one last time“. The pair have fought in the past with Cruz losing the title fight against Triple C.

Although most fans called for the Aldo matchup, one fan was keen to see him fight an old rival, “If that fight isn’t possible Cruz vs Garbrandt II would be a good alternative“.

But Cruz himself wants to see another matchup whether or not he hangs up his gloves.

Cruz wants to see heavyweight title unified

With Bones’ dominant victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 serving as a necessary ‘warm up’, Cruz believes, now is the best time for the title unification fight to take place.

“If there’s ever a chance that it could happen, it’s now…..I think it’s gonna trigger Jones to wanna fight Aspinall and take out the true New Age Mixed Martial Arts heavyweight.”

Cruz also stated that if Jones can pull off a victory against the Brit, he would truly cement his legacy as the Greatest Of All Time, and there would be absolutely no debate.

He believes, this, in itself, could be a driving factor for ‘Bones’ to take up this fight. And with Aspinall himself confident about the fight happening after a chat with Dana White and Hunter Campbell, it appears Cruz might just get all he hopes for.