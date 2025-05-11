‘Priorities All Wrong’: MMA Guru Rips Into Dana & Co. for Leaving Jose Aldo in Shadows While Favoring Anthony Smith

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jose Aldo (red gloves) reacts after a fight with Aiemann Zahabi (not pictured) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Retirement might have been looming over Jose Aldo’s head for some time, but little did fans think that he would go out to a second controversial loss on the trot.

At UFC 315, Aldo faced Aiemann Zahabi in what was a very close fight. Although Zahabi had his moments throughout the fight, Aldo dominated for three rounds, almost knocking out the Canadian on at least two occasions. Or so fans thought.

The judges, however, did not agree with the consensus. Notably, Aldo’s last fight against Mario Bautista at UFC 307 had yielded a loss for the veteran under eerily similar circumstances. So, as a victory was awarded to an ecstatic Zahabi, fans on social media rebelled, trashing the UFC, Dana White, and judges.

Furthermore, fans also found it disheartening that Aldo’s post-fight interviewer, Daniel Cormier, walked off while congratulating the former champ on a stellar career. To make matters worse, the promotion barely even addressed one of its premier stars, calling it a day. Leading combat sports influencer, MMA Guru, also chastised the UFC for the same.

“No retirement package Jose Aldo but a 10 minute documentary for Anthony fucking Smith. This company has it’s priorities all wrong man,” he raged!

No retirement package Jose Aldo but a 10 minute documentary for Anthony fucking Smith #UFC315 This company has it’s priorities all wrong man — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 11, 2025

All things said and done, ‘The King of Rio’ was one of the most dominant champions in his division and a certified MMA legend with 22 years of professional fights under his belt. He even held the featherweight title for six consecutive years across the WEC and UFC.

So the least the UFC could do was prepare a video montage for him. Notably, the UFC’s attitude towards Stipe Miocic retiring after his UFC 309 loss to Jon Jones had sparked similar responses from fans and analysts alike.

However, this wasn’t the only complaint the Guru had after UFC 315. The MMA content creator found himself appalled at the former champion and analyst Henry Cejudo fumbling the scorecard between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

He was shocked to see how Henry Cejudo scored the main event between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

MMA Guru blasts Triple C

After abandoning his tried and tested, ground and pound for a striker’s approach to the fight, Belal simply found himself in deep waters he wasn’t prepared to swim in.

Della Maddalena looked a class apart and took advantage of this serious lapse in judgment from the incumbent. Keeping the fight in the center of the octagon, where Belal couldn’t use the cage to shoot for takedowns, the Aussie pieced him up with precision for 25 minutes.

To his credit, Belal also put on a fight, almost as if proving people who have accused him of being boring wrong was more important than a clinical win.

Shooting his first takedown towards the end of the third round, Belal realized that it was simply too little, too late. By this time, Maddalena had found his timing and the incumbent had taken too much damage to matter.

Belal found his rhythm in the fourth and fifth rounds, but Maddalena was still too sharp for the Palestinian-American, and gave back worse than he got, leading the judges to declare him a winner by unanimous decision.

However, it wasn’t so for Cejudo.

Despite his dominance, Cejudo didn’t see JDM winning on the scorecards going into the fourth round. ‘Triple C‘ scored the contest 29-28 after the third round, and MMA Guru could not believe what he was seeing.

“These American Wrestlers honestly need to be muted out of the sport. How tf do you score a round to Belal outside of 4 and how do you have him winning?” he said, responding to Cejudo’s tweet.

These American Wrestlers honestly need to be muted out of the sport #UFC315 How tf do you score a round to Belal outside of 4 and how do you have him winning? Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik were insufferable on commentary too, wouldn’t stop glazing Belal while he got pieced up https://t.co/S8B8Zp1LYr — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) May 11, 2025

But it wasn’t just ‘Triple C’ he had a problem with, he felt that even the commentary team was biased towards ‘Bully B’. “Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik were insufferable on commentary too, wouldn’t stop glazing Belal while he got pieced up,” the British influencer added.