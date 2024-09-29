JRE Podcast: The Origin Behind “Train By Day Joe Rogan Podcast By Night”

The phrase “Train by day, Joe Rogan podcast by night!” has become a staple at the start of every episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, but not everyone knows the story behind it. This iconic line, which perfectly captures the energy and spirit of the show, originated from a memorable moment with MMA fighter Nick Diaz.

Known for his unfiltered personality, Diaz casually dropped the line during a post-fight interview, and it quickly became a fan favorite. Joe Rogan decided to incorporate it into his podcast intro, and it has since become a signature catchphrase that resonates with listeners worldwide.

After a victory over BJ Penn at UFC 137, in the post fight interview, Rogan finishes off his interview by stating that he can not wait to see Diaz fight for the title again. At this point, Diaz steals the microphone and says,

“What’s up, train by day Joe Rogan podcast by night”

‘TRAIN BY DAY’… The Origin Story The famous tagline, which has now been heard billions of times throughout the world was originally spoken by UFC legend Nick Diaz following his unanimous decision win over former UFC lightweight champion B.J. Penn at UFC 137 on October 11,… pic.twitter.com/1qumfBND7r — The JRE Companion (@TheJRECompanion) June 4, 2023



This has become a cult classic amongst both UFC fans as well as the ‘JRE’ fans. 13-years on from that fight, Diaz is now preparing for his return to the UFC at UFC 310 against Vicente Luque after their initial matchup at UFC Abu Dhabi fell through due to travel issues.

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, marking Diaz’s first bout since his 2021 loss to Robbie Lawler.

Meanwhile, Luque is looking to bounce back after a tough defeat to Joaquin Buckley. Fans are now eager to see how both fighters perform with ring rust in their lungs.

Rogan, on the other hand, is nearing almost three decades as the voice of the UFC, and shows no sign of any rust whatsoever.

Dana White brands Rogan the ‘greatest to ever do it’

The UFC president has no doubts about who the greatest commentator in combat sports is—Joe Rogan.

Since joining the UFC as a backstage interviewer in 1997, Rogan has become the voice of MMA, providing expert analysis and passion for over two decades. “I consider him the greatest to ever do it,” White told the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast.

When Rogan started calling fights after Zuffa bought the UFC in 2001, he had a unique way of breaking down the complex ground game for fans who were new to the sport.

His ability to explain positions step-by-step made MMA more accessible and helped build its popularity. White praises Rogan for being a genuine fan, which comes across during every broadcast.

Though Rogan now only covers domestic pay-per-view events, White is committed to keeping him around as long as possible, calling their partnership “meant to be”. Hopefully, the color commentator sticks around for as long as his can.

Of course, with his new podcast deal, Rogan’s schedule is more hectic than some world leaders at the moment.