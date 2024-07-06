mobile app bar

“Just Need to Unlock The”: Jiri Prochazka Remains Optimistic About Beating Alex Pereira, Reveals Potential Next Opponents

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Just Need to Unlock The”: Jiri Prochazka Remains Optimistic About Beating Alex Pereira, Reveals Potential Next Opponents

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jiri Prochazka’s efforts to conquer Alex Pereira may have ended in vain for the second time at UFC 303. But ‘The Czech Samurai’ hasn’t given up hope about accomplishing his goal. A recent ‘TNCZ’ report revealed that Prochazka was still confident about getting the better of Poatan by “unlocking” the right set of weapons.

The Czechia native also detailed which rivals he would like to face on his way to another fight with the current UFC light heavyweight champ.

Prochazka was desperate for a victory against Pereira at their second encounter but the night of 29 June turned out to be another disheartening one for ‘BJP’ as he lost to a ‘Poatan’ switch kick that had him wobbling around the octagon.

In his interview with ‘TNCZ’, Prochazka also labeled his UFC 303 performance as the “worst in his career”.

But ‘Denisa’s’ next words displayed that he still had his never-back-down spirit intact, even after two losses.

Prochazka was still confident about beating Pereira during their next encounter by improving his approach. But he also knew that he wouldn’t get a third shot at the UFC light heavyweight champ easily.

This is why he revealed that he had the names of Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jan Blachowicz in his mind as potential rivals. Prochazka said,

“I know I can beat Pereira. I feel I have what it takes and I just need to unlock the right things to win. I’ll let my next opponent crystallize. I’m thinking of names, there’s [Jamahal] Hill, [Magomed] Ankalaev and [Jan] Blachowicz”.

Jiří Procházka Keeps Fans Guessing- Will He Replace McGregor vs. Chandler at UFC 303?
Jiří Procházka Credit: Imago

However, ‘BJP’ will have to wait even longer if Pereira goes the way fans have been egging him on to.

Pereira’s heavyweight move could delay Prochazka’s future plans

Pereira’s UFC 303 in-octagon interview with Joe Rogan saw fans cheer loudly after the commentator suggested Pereira should move to heavyweight.

Poatan himself has talked about this particular ambition, and now with the public and even the voice of UFC behind him, it’s all but a matter of time before the Brazilian finds himself standing himself across the ring from undisputed UFC heavyweight gold.

But Prochazka probably won’t be too happy about it. He will have to wait for his third shot at the Brazilian very long time even if he manages to go thr0ugh the entire roster. And with Pereira’s stock rising everyday, the likelihood of the fight happening again slims with every breath.

Hopefully, Poatan defend his light heavyweight title a few times before moving up in weight, looking to etch his name forever in the annals of history.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these