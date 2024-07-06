“Just Need to Unlock The”: Jiri Prochazka Remains Optimistic About Beating Alex Pereira, Reveals Potential Next Opponents

Jiri Prochazka’s efforts to conquer Alex Pereira may have ended in vain for the second time at UFC 303. But ‘The Czech Samurai’ hasn’t given up hope about accomplishing his goal. A recent ‘TNCZ’ report revealed that Prochazka was still confident about getting the better of Poatan by “unlocking” the right set of weapons.

The Czechia native also detailed which rivals he would like to face on his way to another fight with the current UFC light heavyweight champ.

Prochazka was desperate for a victory against Pereira at their second encounter but the night of 29 June turned out to be another disheartening one for ‘BJP’ as he lost to a ‘Poatan’ switch kick that had him wobbling around the octagon.

In his interview with ‘TNCZ’, Prochazka also labeled his UFC 303 performance as the “worst in his career”.

But ‘Denisa’s’ next words displayed that he still had his never-back-down spirit intact, even after two losses.

Prochazka was still confident about beating Pereira during their next encounter by improving his approach. But he also knew that he wouldn’t get a third shot at the UFC light heavyweight champ easily.

This is why he revealed that he had the names of Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Jan Blachowicz in his mind as potential rivals. Prochazka said,

“I know I can beat Pereira. I feel I have what it takes and I just need to unlock the right things to win. I’ll let my next opponent crystallize. I’m thinking of names, there’s [Jamahal] Hill, [Magomed] Ankalaev and [Jan] Blachowicz”.

However, ‘BJP’ will have to wait even longer if Pereira goes the way fans have been egging him on to.

Pereira’s heavyweight move could delay Prochazka’s future plans

Pereira’s UFC 303 in-octagon interview with Joe Rogan saw fans cheer loudly after the commentator suggested Pereira should move to heavyweight.

Poatan himself has talked about this particular ambition, and now with the public and even the voice of UFC behind him, it’s all but a matter of time before the Brazilian finds himself standing himself across the ring from undisputed UFC heavyweight gold.

But Prochazka probably won’t be too happy about it. He will have to wait for his third shot at the Brazilian very long time even if he manages to go thr0ugh the entire roster. And with Pereira’s stock rising everyday, the likelihood of the fight happening again slims with every breath.

Hopefully, Poatan defend his light heavyweight title a few times before moving up in weight, looking to etch his name forever in the annals of history.