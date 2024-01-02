“Just told that…”: UFC Veteran Drops positive Intel on Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje

Chael Sonnen has been quite vocal and interested in seeing the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev fight. The UFC analyst had recently stated that Makhachev and Charles Oliveira did not want to fight each other. Now in a 2023-year highlights video, Sonnen, shared his opinion about who should be the Dagestani’s next opponent.

Sonnen in a recent video posted on the UFC’s official YouTube channel, shared his take on the top storylines and gave the review of the year 2023. He shared his take on the potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje. Sonnen expressed that he would love to see this matchup materialised. He also shared how he has been told about the potential matchup between Islam and ‘The Highlight’. He said,

“I would love to see Gaethje vs. Islam. I’m just told that’s going to happen.”

‘The American Gangster’ also shared about other fighters and what fights he would love to see materialize. But he was quite excited about Makhachev vs. Gaethje and was also looked sure about it happening.

The Dagestani has also been very open about not being interested in any rematches and said that he would want to face new fighters. He also shared his interest in fighting Gaethje next.

Islam Makhachev asks the UFC to schedule his fight in March

The 32-year-old fighter has a stellar fighting record of 25-1-0. His last bout was a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski which Makhachev won via a head kick knockout at UFC 294. Islam is currently the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and he recently requested UFC for a bout in 2024.

The current lightweight champion recently took to X (FKA Twitter) and declared that he is ready to fight anyone but before Ramadan. He said that because he will be unable to do the same during Ramadan due to fasting. The Dagestani called out for a bout in March and wrote,

“I’ll be ready to smash someone in March, or see you after Ramadan.”

It will be interesting to note that the UFC authorities including Dana White have pitched Charles Oliveira as Makhachev’s next opponent. Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from the UFC to see who the 32-year-old fighter takes on next. The stacked division can provide multiple matches including the champion, which will entertain the MMA fans around the world.