‘Donald Trump Could Be Brock Lesnar’s Dad’: AI Turns World Leaders into UFC Fighters and It’s Breaking the Internet

US President Donald Trump might have started a fight with every country he’s decided to levy a heavy tariff on to deal with the trade deficit the US has with these countries. The reason- a perceived problem with the trade deficit. The solution- Not for us to tell, but as far as this AI creator is concerned, the Donald could always jump into the octagon.

Trump is followed by Russian president, Vladimir Putin, who is outstaged by the suave former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Joining them in the limelight is French President Emmanuel Macron, who has found himself in the news for an apparent industrial use of cologne, so much so that people know he’s coming into a room before he does.

It’s a bit like Darth Vader if Anakin Skywalker smelled like flowers instead of a barbeque.

Funnily enough, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also finds himself in this imaginary scenario, running from the dugout with his blonde, wannabe Beatles or, as we call it in the UFC, ‘the Paddy Pimblett haircut’.

Kim Jong Un also finds himself included in this list of extraordinary world leaders, as does Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who unfortunately finds himself without the benefit of AI-induced abs like his peers.

Needless to say, fans truly loved this video, and the responses to it were quite wild. For instance, someone compared Trump to Brock Lesnar.

“Trump could be Brock Lesnar’s dad“, he said.

“Putin giving Fedor vibes“, said another feeling particularly enthused by the Russian leader.



This post has now gone viral, with 1.4 million social media users having laid their eyes on it. Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal even showed his appreciation by offering up a ‘like’ on the video.

It will be interesting to see if UFC president Dana White’s reaction to seeing this silly video, especially since its virality has banked on Trump being the face of it.

White and Trump go back a long way. The President is known to have offered his casinos and hotels to White to host mixed martial arts events, when the rest of the country had labeled it ‘human cockfighting’.

However, interestingly, the UFC is not the only MMA brand Trump was into back in the day.

Trump’s love for MMA

Back in 2008, Trump had endorsed the now-defunct, Affliction MMA promotion to a great degree.

Hosting just two events in its two-year history, Affliction remains an interesting conversation in the world of mixed martial arts. While it went out of business as quickly as it appeared, the Trump-backed promotion did lure some notable fighters during that period.

At their first event, Affliction: Banned, the card hosted household names such as Vitor Belfort and Minotouro Nogueira in separate undercard billings.

And on the main card, the likes of Mark Hominick, Matt Lindland, ‘Babalu’ Sobral, Josh Barnett, Andrei Arlovski, and even Fedor Emelianenko were seen fighting.

Just a year later, hosting Affliction: Day of Reckoning once more largely stacked the card. Retaining the likes of Belfort, Lindland, Babalu, Emelianenko, and Arlovski — the promotion also featured current UFC lightweight contender, King Green.