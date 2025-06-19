‘Kayla Harrison Would Beat Floyd Mayweather’: Andrew Tate Sparks Outrage After Claiming Average Man Can Beat Women Fighter

It will be a cold day in hell before Andrew Tate makes a statement that doesn’t reek of misogyny. The controversial internet personality, who has been accused of r*pe and human trafficking among other crimes in Britain, has now claimed that any common man can beat a trained female MMA fighter.

Although there is a disparity in strength and pace between male and female fighters, the claim is certainly unfounded. While the average man may be stronger than the average woman, to think that a trained MMA fighter, who has devoted her entire life to the sport, couldn’t subdue the common man is delusional.

In fact, it’s happened in the past. UFC fighter Polyana Viana was out and about in Rio de Janeiro, where a thief tried to rob her. Viana not only stopped it, but beat him down and held him in place using Jiu-Jitsu till the police arrived. UFC bantamweight Leslie Smith, in 2015, descended with all her fury against a creep who had grabbed her friend’s behind at a nightclub.

So when Tate made his outrageous statement, the UFC fans banded together against him.

“Kayla would slam Tate or Mayweather’s head into the pavement and they would spend the rest of their lives eating through a straw,” claimed a Twitter user.

Fans also asserted that the newly crowned women’s champion, who also happens to have two Olympic gold medals in Judo, could beat Tate himself.

Another fan took the example of a UFC legend to put his point across, “As much as I like Tate this opinion is false. The vast majority of avg men have no chance against Amanda Nunes.”

And this fan punched the point home by saying, “There’s many that would fold him like clean laundry.”

But there’s another side to this story; there are female fighters who have spoken out about whether or not they would be able to beat a man.

Juliana Pena claims Tate is right

The former UFC champion, Juliana Pena, who just lost her title to Harrison at UFC 316 earlier this month, claimed from personal experience that there was some truth to Tate’s words.

“I fought the line cook, he dropped me three times….I had my swollen shut for three days and eleven stitches in my eye,” she said.

“I thought that I could fight a man, I don’t have any ego to be like, ‘I can beat a man.’ I learned my lesson, I don’t want anything to do with fighting dudes,” Pena added.

UFC champ Julianna Peña said a 6’3 male line cook beat her up at her old job “I’m a pro fighter, I thought I could fight a man… I learned my lesson.” (via @OverDogsPodcast) pic.twitter.com/tpTeeCKGeo — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 6, 2025

It should be noted that the line cook in question was a foot taller than her and a bigger gentleman, which is why MMA has weight classes!