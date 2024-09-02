Kayla Harrison Shares Her UFC Dream Fight: ‘Would Never Call It Quits Without Getting There’

Kayla Harrison isn’t shy about sharing her ultimate UFC dream. In her perfect world, she would not bid farewell to the sport before that one defining fight, the one that she’s always had her sights on. However, before she can get there, the two time Olympic gold medallist has probably two more fights to win starting with Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307.

The newly signed UFC athlete has widely been considered one of the best female athletes outside the UFC for a while now. Therefore, when she signed with the world leader in MMA, fans were excited to see how she would fare against the very best the UFC had to offer.

She got off to a flying start with a clinical performance over a former champion in Holly Holm. Following the win, she stated that she had only one goal in mind, UFC gold.

Harrison recently sat down with ‘Grind City Media’ for an interview, where the host asked her about a potential fight with Amanda Nunes down the line.

The Olympian simply said that it would be her literal dream and there would be nothing more she could ask for. Calling it her perfect world, Harrison added:

“In Kayla’s perfect world that is exactly what would happen. Yeah I mean I would never call it quits before getting there first. I know that I will know when it is time. I will know when that time comes but we’re not there yet.”

Nunes is widely considered the greatest female fighter of all time and has wins over all time greats such as Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg. Harrison is the only name missing on that list, however is that a fight tempting enough for her to come out of retirement for?

Kayla Harrison to take on Amanda Nunes in 2025?

Let’s be clear, for any sort of talks between Nunes and Harrison to take place, the Olympic gold medalist has to win her next two fights. First against Viera and then against whoever is holding the belt to become the champion.

Only then can we entertain the possibility of a super fight with Nunes. It has been over a year since Nunes stepped away from the sport. That said, she is still keeping a close eye on her division.

When Harrison called out Nunes in her post-fight interview at UFC 300, the ‘Lioness’ filmed her reaction and posted it on social media suggesting she was game for a return.

If Harrison impresses in her next two fights and wins the title in dominant fashion, there is a very real possibility that Nunes returns for a super fight. However, it is all contingent on Harrison’s performance in the next two fights.