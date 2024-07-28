‘Khabib 2.0’: Belal Muhammad Compared to GSP, Nurmagomedov, and Usman After Win Over Leon Edwards

It would seem all the time spent training with Team Khabib has paid off for Belal Muhammad. The American put on a wrestling masterclass against Leon Edwards to secure the UFC welterweight title.

Not only did he go into the fight as the underdog, he was also fighting in front of a hostile home crowd. Despite all this, he put on a performance of a lifetime, dominating Edwards for 4 out of the 5 rounds. This dominant performance has got fans in awe.

Needless to say, the comparisons to former champions have already started, with the most obvious ones being one being Belal compared to Nurmagomedov, given both their high pressure wrestling styles.

“Belal Muhammad is Khabib 2.0 that wrestling is insane”

Belal Muhammad is Khabib 2.0 that wrestling is insane — TL (@targaryenlocks) July 28, 2024

This fan does not think Muhammad is going to lose the belt anytime soon with the dominant ground game he displayed at UFC 304,

“And belal Muhammad looked like prime khabib. Dont see him losing that belt anytime soon with wrestling like that”

Wow. Leon edwards looked fucking horrible tonight. From the striking to the defense to the grappling. And belal Muhammad looked like prime khabib. Dont see him losing that belt anytime soon with wrestling like that — Sam (@Brucesaidimbdeo) July 28, 2024

Yet another fan compared the American to ‘The Eagle’ for the way he was able to take Edwards down and keep him there so easily,

“That’s a Khabib-like performance for Belal Muhammad. Don’t care about the last strikes for Leon. He needed a 10-8 for a tie and a finish to win.”

That’s a Khabib-like performance for Belal Muhammad. Don’t care about the last strikes for Leon. He needed a 10-8 for a tie and a finish to win. There is absolutely no way Leon should win this. — stressed lakers fan (@peri1284) July 28, 2024

This fan even went as far as calling ‘Remember The Name’, the modern day Khabib,

“Congratulations The modern day Khabib Belal Muhammad #ufc304”



Congratulations The modern day Khabib Belal Muhammad #ufc304 — Toxify (@ToxifyDZNs) July 28, 2024

One fan came out with a controversial opinion, stating Muhammad in his prime could beat Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman,

“Belal Muhammad beats GSP and prime Usman #ufc”

Belal Muhammad beats GSP and prime Usman #ufc https://t.co/AxNCdyncnx — Loopy Goldberg (@ARizzler917) July 28, 2024

Despite fan’s opinion about not seeing Belal losing that title anytime soon, the hype behind Muhammad’s performance, Edwards believes he deserves another shot at the American.

Rocky calls for an immediate rematch

UFC 304 was supposed to be the homecoming of the prom king. The UFC Welterweight champion wanted to defend his belt on home soil. The crowd was baying for blood and Belal Muhammad was ripe for the sacrifice. But Belal, like Palestinians just never gives up. It’s something in the soil, one wonders.

He ragdolled the champion for 4 out of 5 rounds and won the fight easily. He was so dominant that at 0ne point it appeared that Edwards had forgotten how to be a striker.

However, despite losing his belt, ‘Rocky’ had only one thing on his mind,

“All week I’ve been feeling tired from the timing but congrats to Belal he got the job done and we’ll get it back again.”

Leon Edwards wants to run it back ◀️ #UFC304 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/JC5ftrcD8n — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) July 28, 2024

Edwards is looking to return to the octagon once more before the end of the year. He will look to secure that welterweight title rematch at the time.

However, it will be up to the champion, who he wants to fight next. Afterall, Edwards practically dismissed fighting Belal for a very long time!