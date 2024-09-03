Khabib Hilariously Exposes DC Over False Claims About Being Left Out From Team: “This Guy Never Change”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier’s playful banter took a hilarious turn when Khabib exposed ‘DC’. Cormier claimed he was left out of a barbeque party invite. Their coach, Javier Mendez, shared a video of the two arguing over the so-called missed invite, with Khabib teasingly saying, “This guy never change“.

It’s all in good fun, though, as the former teammates continue to show their strong bond with some lighthearted ribbing.

Khabib and ‘DC’ are known for having a brotherly relationship having spent so much time on the mats bettering each other. However, just like most brotherly relationship there is a serious amount of trolling that takes place between the two men.

Thankfully for us fans, a lot of it is captured on video and shared with us by head coach, Mendez. This particular incident was reposted by Khabib on his stories with the caption,

“This guy never change”



The American Kickboxing Academy coach started recording as Cormier walked into the training room and stated that Daniel was in the ‘wrong place’. ‘DC’ then went around the room greeting everyone before he picked a bone with ‘The Eagle’.

The former double champ asked his teammate why he did not invite him to his barbecue party.

‘The Eagle’ immediately pleaded innocence and stated that he did indeed call ‘DC’ but he never picked up. The Dagestani champion then went on to show his messages where Cormier messaged him ‘Hey’ after declining his call and not calling back.

Needless to say, ‘DC’ was left red faced over this incident. However, given the recent weight bullying that has happened, Cormier missing out the barbecue was perhaps a good thing.

Makhachev and Khabib urge DC to get back into shape

Ever since his retirement, Cormier has been enjoying the finer things in life. This has directly reflected on his body as the former champion has put on a significant amount of weight… at least according to his former training partners.

During interviews leading up to his fight against Dustin Poirier, Makhachev had even urged Daniel to get back into shape.

He poked fun at the growing size of Cormier’s belly and urged him to follow the footsteps of Khabib.



The lightweight champion suggested that even though Khabib was not competing anymore he still trains and maintains a good physique.

For both Islam and Khabib, poking fun at Cormier’s weight is a regular occurrence and one that has been shared on social media multiple times.

Now, of course, DC has never been the guy to have bulging biceps and surfer abs but hey, it worked for him all his career and now that he’s retired, let him just eat as much as he wants.