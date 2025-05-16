“DC Ain’t A Bit*h”: UFC Fans Insist Daniel Cormier Would Step Up to Tom Aspinall Unlike Jon Jones

Mar 4, 2016; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC president Dana White (center) separates fighter Jon Jones (right) from Daniel Cormier during a press conference prior to weigh-ins for UFC 196 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Amid the rekindling of his rivalry with Jon Jones this week, Daniel Cormier has been backed to take on all comers for his throne, seemingly unlike the former.

Cormier, a former two-division champion in the Octagon, has since landed himself a spot in the promotion’s Hall of Fame off the back of his 2020 retirement.

And twice sharing the cage with bitter rival Jones, DC came unstuck on both occasions — the latter of which in rather controversial circumstances.

Facing the current heavyweight champion back in 2017, Cormier was knocked out for the first time in competition with a brutal high kick. However, he saw the result overturned to a ‘No Contest’ after Jones tested positive for the banned substance, Turinabol.

Reigniting their rivalry this month, Jones boldly hit out at historic foe Cormier once more. Claiming that if they had met in their heyday at the heavyweight limit, he would have beaten the Hall of Famer even worse than he had prior. As a result, Jones has been ripped on social media.

Jones’ integrity has been called into question by fans over his reluctance to fight Aspinall and his lack of activity since moving to heavyweight.

“I don’t want to be that guy, but DC (Daniel Cormier) would’ve fought (Tom) Aspinall if he had the belt,” a user on Reddit posted.

And that comment led to a slew of users on the platform taking a chance to hit out at Jones for his inactivity. “Every UFC heavyweight champion in history would have fought Tom. Jon (Jones) is the worst heavyweight champion of all time,” a user wrote. Another user then commented, “100% can’t imagine DC ducking anyone.”

A third user even went as far as claiming Cormier would beat Aspinall if they fought. And even sent him out of the UFC, too. “Fact DC would’ve had Tom leaving the UFC and fighting in Bellator. Would’ve knocked Tom the F out, we ALL know this.” Another user added, “DC ain’t a bi**h.”

And while Jones has rekindled his rivalry with Cormier, the latter has even claimed he understands the former’s hesitance to book a return against Aspinall.

Cormier admits Jones is facing trouble against Aspinall

Attempting to squash his long-standing beef with Jones in the last year, Lafayette star Cormier has occasionally sympathized with the former in recent weeks.

Even going as far as to admit that Jones is likely right to be hesitant about booking a return. Cormier claimed Aspinall will probably prove to be a massive test for the heavyweight star.

“I think so many people forget who Jon Jones has fought, who he’s been in the Octagon with. And all the challenges he’s overcome. With that being said, I believe this is a very dangerous fight for him. And I think he recognizes that because the guy’s big, the guy’s strong, and the guy’s young,” Cormier added.

“There’s some worry when you look in the mirror. And look at a 38-year-old man, as opposed to that 27-year-old kid that he was before. And recognize that Tom Aspinall is dangerous,” he continued.

Maybe those fans are right — Cormier probably would have welcomed all comers as heavyweight kingpin. Especially during the prime of his career.