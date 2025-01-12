Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why Umar Is ‘Much Better’ Than Merab and Current Best in the World

With the highly anticipated bantamweight title fight between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov set for January 18 at UFC 311, Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on what makes this matchup so compelling. Taking place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, this clash will determine the best bantamweight in the world—and Khabib believes Umar has what it takes to dethrone the current champion.

The former lightweight champion gives Merab his flowers for being a hard worker but ultimately asserts Umar is the superior fighter. Explaining that Umar has a better style of fighting where his striking compliments his highly technical wrestling, Khabib also claims that it makes him the “best in the world“.

“Merab is a very good fighter, he have very good conditioning and he have very good pressure… But striking game, Umar’s kicks are much better… Merab is a better freestyle wrestler and is better than him on pressure. But with Umar, we see the way how he mixes it up, like mixed martial arts, he’s one of the best right now, in the world”

Khabib breaks down Umar vs Merab: “Merab is the better freestyle wrestler, and Merab is better than him on pressure… But when we see how [Umar] mixes it up… he’s one of the best right now in the world. It’s gonna be a very high level fight.”#UFC311pic.twitter.com/z0uj4ASpXw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 11, 2025

Khabib knows this fight won’t be easy for his cousin, crediting Merab’s championship heart, durability, and relentless style. Merab is expected to drag this fight into the championship rounds where he can capitalize once Umar gets tired and his legs start giving up. However, given the ferocity of Umar’s attacks, there’s a good chance the fight won’t go on for that long.

‘The Eagle‘ knows that his cousin has modeled his game by watching Islam and himself, having trained alongside them since he was a child. So, it’s not like if the situation demands it, he won’t be able to fight his way out of it through sheer force of will. While his conditioning is not often spoken about in comparison to Merab, Umar too has a pair of lungs comparable to soccer stars.

Umar is the final product

Despite Islam and himself having been on top of the sport for years, Khabib asserts that Umar is the ultimate representation of their family’s fighting legacy. He claims that Umar has absorbed the techniques and discipline that have made them champions by training with them day in and out since he was a kid.

“Since beginning Umar was very very talented, but more than talent, he is like very very hardworker. He been around all our life, he see everything, and so like everything with Islam too, he learned a lot from us.”

This is a rather pivotal moment in Umar’s career. He is on an 18-fight win streak with 0 professional losses to his name. But he hasn’t fought many top-level guys in the UFC. Since his win over Cory Sandhagen in 2024, Umar has been consistent in his belief that he deserves to hold the world title.

Despite Merab repeatedly claiming the contrary, Umar has found a way to almost reach the promised land. As he scratches at the doors of greatness, the only hope now is that he can hold his nerves one more time.