Khabib Nurmagomedov Faces Backlash Over Advertising ‘Harmful’ Energy Drink

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has dived deep into the world of business ever since his retirement from the sport. As athletes do, Nurmagomedov promotes different products on his social media from time to time. This time around, ‘The Eagle’ took to Instagram to promote an energy drink company that did not sit well with fans.

Gorilla energy is an energy drink based in Cyprus that has become extremely popular amongst ‘The Eagle’ and his team over the past few years.

A number of athletes from Nurmagomedov’s team are sponsored by the brand including his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov. A few hours ago, ‘The Eagle’ took to Instagram to post a cinematic video of him practicing his boxing after consuming the energy drink.

“The new can. New design. New Gorilla Energy.”

However, this did not sit well with fans who bashed ‘The Eagle’ for promoting poison.

One fan said,

“Habib energy is bad for health and you advertise that you want your children to drink.”

Another fan had a stronger sentiment on the issue and said,

“My word – You are advertising poison!”

The theme continued on amongst fans who had the same line of thought.

“Champion, thank you!! For advertising the poison!”

“You were our most decent honest man. There is nothing and no one that money can’t buy. besides health, of course. This is the most harmful drink.

– commented a fan urging Nurmagomedov not to promote such products just for the money.

Other fans also commented on the post trolling ‘The Eagle’ for not paying his taxes and some even suggested that posts like this were done to help him with his tax bill.

Eagle’s wings clipped by Russian government?

Reports about ‘The Eagle’ being in trouble with the Russian government for allegedly not paying taxes to the tune of $3.3 million have been doing rounds in the MMA community. To a point where Conor McGregor had accused him to threatening drug testers in his gym and other shady things.

To make things worse, reports have also claimed it was alleged that Nurmagomedov’s bank accounts in Russia had been frozen as well.

‘The Eagle’ has not commented on this matter since it has unfolded. It will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next few months and if Nurmagomedov will face any legal punishment for not paying his taxes.