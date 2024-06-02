Khabib Nurmagomedov Gives Real Madrid Legend Toni Kroos His Flowers After UEFA Champions League Glory: “Discipline is a Character”

Game recognizes game. As Read Madrid became the champions of Europe just hours ago by beating Borrusia Dortmund, former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov paid his tributes to the architect of this victory and countless more.

In this last game of his career at Wembley, playing the UEFA Champion’s League Final, Kroos dictated the midfield, helping them run over the German club to become 15-time champions. ‘The Eagle’, meanwhile is a a fan of Real Madrid and was watching the match live ahead of UFC 302.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently in Newark, New Jersey for the UFC 302 event. If not for the fight, he may have been watching the Champions League Final at the stadium as he has done previously in the past. Following Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, ‘The Eagle’ posted a story on Instagram dedicated to Toni Kroos

“Discipline is a character Stability His game will be studied for a long time”

Khabib Nurmagomedov sees a lot of the same qualities in Kroos as he sees in himself. It’s what champions are made up of. Both Kroos and Khabib have done it many a time in the last decade and more. Kroos, especially was at the top of his game for a very long time and was one of the most complete midfielders of all time.

So, Khabib, being as big a fan as he is, could not help but share in the legacy of one of his footballing heroes. However, his main focus is still on the UFC 302 where his protege Islam Makhachev defends his title against Dustin Poirier.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the toughest part of being an MMA fighter ahead of UFC 302

Khabib Nurmagomedov is finally back in Islam Makhachev’s career after 2 years, a testament to how big this fight is for the champion.

With ‘The Eagle’ in his corner, things definitely get interesting for the champ. But that doesn’t make it easy. NO!

Ahead of the fight, in a recent YouTube video, Nurmagomedov revealed the toughest part of being a fighter,

“As they say this is the hardest part of the profession, the weight cut. This is the hardest part of our profession. Everything is fine, Islam is a professional at what he does.”

According to ‘The Eagle’, the weight cut is the hardest part of the profession. Not the training, or the fight itself, but exhausting yourself and losing your water weight to make the stipulated weight in the given time. Thankfully both Islam and Dustin made it and now we have a banger on our hands.