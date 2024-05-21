Toni Kroos’ Love for Stephen Curry Resurfaces as Real Madrid Legend Announces Retirement

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos will be hanging up his boots after playing in the upcoming Euro Cup for his country Germany. The 34-year-old has made 463 appearances for Madrid and has won 21 trophies, which includes four UEFA Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four La Liga titles. Amidst the hubbub around Kroos’ retirement, NBA fans started digging around to unearth the midfielder’s love for basketball, and it turns out, he is a huge fan of Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry.

Advertisement

A Curry fan recently posted a compilation of a series of Kroos’ tweets from the past, which show him fanboying over the Dubs superstar.

In one such instance, when Kroos was asked about his favorite NBA player, the German midfielder immediately picked the Chef over LeBron James. In another tweet in 2021, he declared the four-time NBA Champion to be the best player in the NBA.

“Steph Curry still number one,” Kroos tweeted on X just last year.

I’ll miss you demon ️️️ pic.twitter.com/XzV2aBLAnx — ‘17 curry believer (@userjan4) May 21, 2024

Unfortunately, Stephen Curry and the Dubs have failed to qualify for the Playoffs this season. However, Toni Kroos probably still supports his favorite player, who’s also on the verge of retirement like him.

But a former Real Madrid player has created a new fervor in the NBA with his skills and talent. Luka Doncic, who last played for Real Madrid in the Euro League before getting drafted into the NBA, has led his team to the Conference Finals recently. Kroos might support him this postseason while Curry’s Golden State prepares for the 2024-25 season.

Toni Kroos is supporting the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks cruised past the first-seeded OKC Thunder after defeating them 4-2 in the second round of their playoff series. Players like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were crucial in the Mavs’ second Western Conference Finals appearance in three years.

Throughout the series, Kroos was rooting for the Mavs, as evident from his tweet after the team’s Game 5 win against OKC.

Mavs!!! — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) May 19, 2024

It seems like the German midfielder has always had a great affinity towards Luka. Last year, Kroos celebrated his 33rd birthday with a cake that featured the Mavs superstar’s jersey and his historic 60-21-10 stat line. Surely, Kroos would definitely root for the Slovenian to win his first ring as the Mavs make a historic run.