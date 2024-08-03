Khabib Nurmagomedov Honors Tony Ferguson as ‘Truly Best’ and Wishes Him Well After UFC ‘Retirement’

From tearing through the division with what used to be the longest winning streak by a fighter in the lightweight division too having the longest losing streak in the company, Tony Ferguson has truly done it all. And now it would appear the time has come to move on. But the legend that he has been, Ferguson’s supposed farewell also included some kind words from his one time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While we’re still unclear at this moment if this will be Tony‘s final UFC fight, his performance in Abu Dhabi was nothing like the prime Tony Ferguson. Regardless, the undefeated lightweight champion weighed in on El Cucuy’s last fight, his storied career and what lies ahead.

“It was not surprising for me because he is 40-years old. I just want to wish him all the best. He is truly one of the best…I just want to wish him all the best and his life is just beginning because he is 40-years old and just finished his MMA career now its going to be different, much better life.”

Khabib reacts to Tony Ferguson retiring 👇pic.twitter.com/ixUK0iA06m — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) August 3, 2024

Just to brush back your memory, the UFC tried to book the two fighters to a fight multiple times but to the dismay of the fans, the bout never came to fruition after both fighters pulled out several times due to various reasons.

But is it truly the end of Tony Ferguson?

The American was caught at a crossroads, contemplating the dilemma about whether to call it quits or continue on with his UFC ambitions.

Ferguson indecisive about his UFC career

As ‘The Boogeyman’, Ferguson was an absolute animal back during his glory days. The gritty fighter never said no to a fight and carried his heart on his sleeve. His wins over prime Rafael Dos Anjos, Edson Barboza, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis, etc made him a favorite among the fans.

However, it all fell apart after he met Justin Gaethje inside the octagon. Suffering a TKO loss at the hands of ‘The Highlight,’ Ferguson skidded off into the abyss with eight back-to-back losses with Michael Chiesa marking the latest one.

While experts and fellow fighters have urged Tony to hang up his gloves, the fighter despite the slump looks optimistic and even after Saturday’s submission loss.

In fact, during his octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, he simply said that he loved the UFC and didn’t want to go anywhere else. He relayed that he didn’t want to retire either.

“I don’t want to retire, I really don’t. But I love the UFC and I really don’t wanna go anywhere else. So I’m not gonna put both gloves down, I’m gonna put down one.”

However, millions of fans across the world with a heavy heart have come to an understanding that they will never see the prime Tony Ferguson ever again and this might as well be the last one in the books.