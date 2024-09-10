UFC Veteran Explains How Demetrious Johnson’s Skills Made Joe Rogan and DC’ Jobs Much Harder

Demetrious Johnson aka ‘Mighty Mouse’ is done with MMA. The inaugural UFC flyweight champion bid adieu to the sport in an emotional announcement at ONE 169 in Denver. Subsequently, the whole community joined hands to pay their respects to the outgoing champion and veterans Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen were no exception in that matter.

The two lauded DJ for his illustrious career and that’s when Sonnen came in with a distinct analogy. During their popular Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen, acknowledging Johnson’s greatness said:

“That guy (Demetrious Johnson) was a video game. He’d do stuff, him Anthony Pettis, I got to throw Jon Jones in that category, they’d do things that make it really hard on you and the Rogan and Aniks of the world to tell them what they are doing!”

After all, who can forget DJ’s sensational flying armbar which he pulled against Ray Borg in 2017?

Johnson executed one of the craziest submission maneuvers in the history of the sport when he threw Borg into the air for a takedown only to catch him mid-way straight into an armbar! They don’t call him the greatest of all time for nothing even Joe Rogan can attest to this.

When Rogan named Demetrious Johnson as the “best ever”

In every sport, be it football, basketball, boxing, or anything, once in a while there comes a once-in-a-generation talent who’d just blast past, and run through the competition like nothing.

And the Mighty Mouse is one such athlete who could go up against a 250 lbs jiu-jitsu master and tap him out! And that is without an iota of exaggeration because he did just that when he defeated Michael Sante Medina, a 6-foot-3, 248-pound BJJ heavyweight champion at the 2024 Pan IBJJF Championships.

Reflecting on the 38-year-old’s ridiculous performance, Rogan admitted that unlike others he wasn’t shellshocked to see it since it’s expected off of the Mighty Mouse.

In fact, after watching the highlights of the bout with Joey Diaz in one of his podcasts, Rogan simply said, “Amazing” before he went on to elaborate on why DJ is the best.

“He is probably the best ever in terms of like just pure martial arts technique. I think the best expression of martial arts I’ve ever seen is Mighty Mouse.”

Now, that is high praise indeed.