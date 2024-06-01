Khabib Nurmagomedov Mulls Over Coaching Future, Fears Regretting Historic Moments With Team

When you want to just maul people, quitting fighting could be the toughest decision in life. Likewise, quitting coaching seems to get former champion and undefeated fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov in retrospection. Now, with his protege and longtime training partner, Islam Makhachev preparing for his title defense, ‘The Eagle’ has dropped his honest thoughts, giving us insights into his life after retirement.

Amid his busy schedule, handling several businesses, and the promotional debut of Eagle FC, Nurmagomedov opened up about being with the team and why he loves his position, saying,

“I have my own affairs, my life, projects that I lead. There are many things, but being in the gym brings the most positive energy – that’s what I’ve done my whole life. When I’m in the gym, wrestling, sharing my experience, and practically 90% of the guys here were with me when I competed, I want to give back to them and share my experience because I know that when I am in the gym and when I’m not, it’s two different trainings.”

Much like his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib is just one call away from his brothers. Moreover, unlike other prize fighters, Nurmagomedov is living the warrior life, taking no days off training despite retiring from the sport 4 years ago in 2020.

With his business endeavors and family back in Dagestan, ‘The Eagle’ has a lot going on in his life, and despite that he is willing to give his all to his team, imparting what he has learned in the long run. Akin to a champion, he even visited his old gym and mentor in New Jersey ahead of Makhachev’s title defense.

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets showered with praise after he visits his old gym and coach

Before Nurmagomedov began decimating the competition under the guidance of Javier Mendez, he started his UFC journey at K-Dojo under Murat Keshtov. It was here where Khabib made his professional debut in January 2012 under the banner of Keshtov’s K Dojo Warrior Tribe MMA.

Ahead of UFC 302, the Russian accompanied by his crew except for Makhachev visited Keshtov at his old gym where they got in an intense training session for old time’s sake. Elated to see the fighter returning to his roots, Keshtov lauded Nurmagomedov for his humble nature, essentially saying that the Russian is a champion inside and outside the cage.