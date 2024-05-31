“Not Only in Cage”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Hailed as ‘True Champion’ for Not Forgetting His Roots

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov (right) greets Bruce Buffer (left) after the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

MMA noobs might know AKA because of Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was here in this California gym where ‘The Eagle’ sharpened his claws and went on a blitzkrieg, annihilating the competition to retire undefeated. But before he got to Javier Mendez, he was an astute disciple of Murat Keshtov. With ‘The Eagle’ returning to K Dojo, Kehstov has lauded the champion for not forgetting his roots.

Khabib has done great things in the sport, he has gone beyond what Kehstov or even Mendez might have imagined when they first laid eyes on him. But ‘The Eagle’ has always been a humble man who has continued to carry those who helped him soar.

So his return to K Dojo to visit Keshtov evoked some deep emotions from the former mentor.

“We’re very very grateful for not forgetting us, you know, where he started and always calls, always visits when he is in the area. It shows the true character of him… It shows that he is the true champion not only in the cage but outside the cage.”

Khabib made his professional debut in January 2012 as a member of Keshtov’s K Dojo Warrior Tribe MMA.

Upon realizing his potential, Keshtov urged him to go to California to hone his skills as AKA had the best sparring partners during that period. He connected the Russian to Mendez through King Mo Lawal and what happened next is now part of MMA folklore. So needless to say, K Dojo has a special place in his heart.

Nurmagomedov along with his Dagestani camp including Bellator lightweight champ, Usman Nurmagomedov visited ‘The Eagle’s’ old eyrie while Islam Makhachev was absent in the video.

Nurmagomedov will now be returning to Makhachev’s corner at UFC 302 after a gap of 2 years as he defends the LW gold against Dustin Poirier.

Reflecting on this, the current LW champ shared his genuine emotion, exuding pride in having his friend and former champion back in his corner.

Makhachev “happy” to have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner

After retiring from the sport in 2020 following a lopsided win against Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov focused his time and efforts on preparing the next big thing in the UFC, and as of right now, he’s succeeded.

His life came full circle when his training partner, Makhachev won the title against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev then presented the belt to Nurmagomedov and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to ‘The Eagle’ as paid tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

After this, Khabib Nurmagomedov took a small break from coaching and flew back to Dagestan to attend to his family’s needs. However, with his pal taking on a dangerous opponent like Poirier, Nurmagomedov is back in the US to get Makhachev battle-ready.