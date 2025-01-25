Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to Emotional Animated Story Highlighting His Life Journey with His Father

If you are a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov, there’s a good chance you have come across this viral video of his journey with his father Abdulmanap. It appears the video has finally found an audience in Khabib as well. Chef Burak Özdemir of Istanbul has shared a video of Khabib publicly watching the touching ode to his father for the first time.

Do note that Khabib has reportedly come across this video previously on Instagram and has even liked it. The video shows some of the highlights of Khabib’s life and career- from wrestling the bear to winning UFC titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)



Abdulmanap played a pivotal role in Khabib’s development, not only as a father but also as a coach. Having been a mixed martial artist who picked up different disciplines during his travels as a military man, Abdulmanap ensured that the children of his village received proper guidance.

And he wasn’t beyond using unconventional means to achieve this. Khabib has even joked about it saying,

“When father put me wrestling with bear, when I told him, ‘hey this bear tried to bite me’. I remember when he told me, ‘bite him back; no problem. You have to wrestle. You have to keep going.'”

9 year old Khabib wrestling a bear is still safer than whatever they do for sparring at AKA these days… #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/LbWBtBhWCF — MMA GOSSiP (@MMAxGossip) April 16, 2016



Abdulmanap ensured that Khabib never lacked in training and resources, despite having modest means to chase the ambitious goals they had set out to achieve. And it’s not just Khabib he trained either. Abdulmanap took in students from all over the mountains of Dagestan and coached them not just to be good fighters but also to be great human beings.

“And for the MMA world, I think I devoted myself, and my students prove it. I won’t regret it. Nothing is eternal.” Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was proud of the mark he made on the sport of MMA. (via @WillHarrisAOAF) pic.twitter.com/CSlD4NJ0D8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2020



He was so gracious that despite Khabib’s greatest rival Conor McGregor insulting him repeatedly, Abdulmanap had forgiven him and offered him an invitation into his home. In an interview from back in the day, he had said,

“I invited Conor McGregor to our home… Why not? It’s all in the past. Life goes on. Our religion should show grace not only in words but also in deeds. If he comes, you will see that. He will be our dear guest.”

Every now and then I think of this video of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov inviting Conor to his home, and saying he forgave him despite everything that happened pic.twitter.com/I9Qna72VfA — CC ⚡️⚽️ (@cappercrypto) July 7, 2021

It was a great loss to not just the MMA community but also to the world that the great man passed away from illness. Khabib has since taken on his role as head of the family and the Dagetsani camp in the UFC. But those are some big shoes to fill.

Umar compares Khabib and ‘Uncle Manap’

Khabib works his fighters to the bone and even has the likes of Islam Makhachev playfully complaining about the same. But he has been effective. Under his tutelage, Islam has not only won the lightweight title, like Abdulmanap wanted, he has also defended it 4 times.

He is now considered the greatest lightweight to have graced an octagon in the UFC. It’s a unique honor and he credits Khabib and his father for it.

“[Khabib] and his father [made] me.” Islam dedicating his title to Abdulmanap and handing the belt to Khabib #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/RV1dnxZywB — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 22, 2022

However, there is apparently a lot of difference between Khabib and Abdulmanap’s coaching. Bantamweight prospect Umar Nurmagomedov tried to articulate in a recently given interview.

“I know, Khabib, he does not give us any recovery. He pushes all the time. But uncle Manap, he was so smart man… He is everything just like his father, but not everything, little small things he does not have.”

Regardless, it seems whatever Khabib continues to do is working. The former lightweight champion will hope it continues to do so when his youngest cousin Usman defends his Bellator title against Paul Hughes today.