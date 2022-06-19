Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals chronology for Eagle FC’s rise to the top of the MMA world

Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the timeline for Eagle FC becoming the top promoter in the world of mixed martial arts.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready to take the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) to another level as he plans to bring war promotion to the United States by 2022.

Eagle FC was renamed and founded by Khabib Nurmagomedov back in late 2020 after retiring from the active competition. Since then little by little he has been building a list to be known as the MMA elite, with a series of top rivals including Junior dos Santos and Kevin Lee, to name a few.

While the UFC is the best dog in the city and will probably always be there, Khabib has high ambitions for what Eagle FC can achieve – until he reaches the point of their success.

“I think we need five years, seven. Because in this business, you have to create content. To create content you need years and years. We are just getting started. We start and need, I think, at least five to seven years to be on top. “

Building a successful genre in mixed martial arts can be very difficult but so far. Khabib has done a solid job of putting Eagle FC on the map. This seems to be his main focus going forward alongside some of his coaching jobs. If you have a motivated man like him who works as a driver doing your job, we can say that he is in very good hands.

Khabib on Eagle FC Comparison with UFC

The Dagestani star recently contacted Marc Raimondi of ESPN MMA to discuss the future of Eagle FC and was asked if we could see an increase in fights against the UFC. The ‘eagle’ was also asked how he wanted to set the future. Here is how Khabib Nurmagomedov responded:

“I don’t want to compete with anyone. There is no Surprise that UFC is far established that any other organization in the world. You know for about 30 years, these guys are doing great shows around the world. The UFC is a very big company. I don’t want to compete with them or any promotions with my vision and goal. and maybe because it’s just the beginning. Remember like last year at the end of November I bought Eagle FC so we only have 12 months. I just got started. Lets hope for the best “

At this point, there is no doubt that the free agency in MMA is as exciting as it has ever been, and Eagle FC is a big part of that.

