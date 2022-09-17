Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Received a Customized Mercedes s500 Worth Over $200K With Inbuilt PlayStation From His Multi-Million Dollar Deal.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov received a Mercedes s500 to go along with his massive deal with Gorilla Energy signed a year ago. The car is custom-designed and modified to include an onboard PlayStation. The video below shows the former UFC lightweight champion and his friends testing out the car and enjoying its PlayStation setup.

When questioned about his ongoing deal with Gorilla Energy at an official press conference held at the time, Nurmagomedov replied that the brand is linked with his own fight promotion Eagle FC and each member of his team has an individual contract with it. As far as the deal between Gorilla Energy, and Eagle FC goes, he was not directly involved. The precise details of the deal remain between the president of Eagle FC and the representatives of Gorilla Energy.

The Eagle has called the deal the biggest signing in Russian sports history. UFC partner Monster Energy had been trying to sign up Nurmagomedov with their own products but he went with Gorilla Energy instead because it is produced by the Moscow Brewing Company. For those who don’t know Gorilla Energy stages its own MMA events and the former UFC champion’s team has consistently been part of their promotion as well as live matches.

How is Khabib Nurmagomedov Doing After His UFC Retirement?

Since retiring, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been involved in a lot more than just training at the gym. He has been managing his own MMA promotion Eagle FC. He has also converted his own knowledge to mentor active UFC fighters as well as upcoming UFC prospects. His current list of students includes Makhachev and a few others.

Additionally, Nurmagomedov has been networking with other fight legends including Mike Tyson. In fact, he appeared on an episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. However, he could not enjoy his experience because he has a very straight-edge approach to life. Tyson smokes during his podcast and the former UFC lightweight champion clearly favors a non-smoking and non-alcoholic environment. MMA gurus and experts are waiting for Eagle FC to start promoting its brand. Having big brands like Gorilla Energy boost its promotions will definitely work in its favor.

