“I don’t know, he came out of nowhere, McGregor punched me!” says Facchinetti

On social media, the singer and his wife described the attack: “Francesco was suddenly hit, and he flew back, landing on a table. Conor McGregor hands are weapons.”

The complaint came through on social media (but nothing was reported to the police) and news broke out that DJ Francesco Facchinetti was attacked by UFC Megastar Conor McGregor. Former UFC Champion Conor McGregor, was in Rome for the baptism of his son in the Vatican. The incident took place when Conor actually beat the singer on a night Hall at Hotel St. Regis based on some verbal exchange between the two. Incident was kept low as it was mutual settled between them. But few days later to the event Francesco wife allegedly discussed the matter on social media saying about Conor that “His hands are weapons,” said the singer’s wife, who also happens to be at the incident.

“HE REALLY COULD HAVE KILLED HIM I SWEAR”

Facchinetti’s wife, Wilma Faissol, shared that in the Instagram post. “It should have been a good night, we were invited to a hotel to meet Conor McGregor .he was in Italy to baptize his son, we had a good time, we talked for hours and everything was going well, out of no where he punched Francesco. on the table. He rolled, fell on a chair. and then on the ground “. According to the woman, McGregor wanted to continue the attack, but was caught by four of his bodyguards. “Francesco had blood. And it all happened in a moment of few minutes at the hotel. Calling out “JUST A JEW”

Later, Facchinetti also posted videos on her profile: “I was attacked by Conor McGregor – he says – he gave it to me for no reason: he could throw it at my wife who was there with me, my friends or some of his friends who were there. they are weapons “. Facchinetti was a fan of the striker: “We welcome him as a hero, but he’s just a bully. I hope he’ll pay for what he does in general.”

Conor McGregor may return at the end of 2022

McGregor has not played since losing to UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. ‘Notorious’ broke his leg badly in the first round of the tournament. He has recovered from his injuries. Conor has an address that he wants to compete in 170 against Kamaru Usman of the UFC welterweight belt.

