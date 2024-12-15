Khabib Responds in Four Words as Chael Sonnen Hails the Nurmagomedovs as ‘Greatest Family’ in Combat Sports While Recognizing ‘Father’s Plan’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his clan are about to take over the MMA world in January, with three massive title fights in the span of a week. Chael Sonnen, never one to shy away from bold statements, has called it a defining moment for the family, suggesting they might cement themselves as the greatest dynasty in combat sports history. And honestly, he might be onto something.

Here’s the lineup: On the same night at UFC 311, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight title, while Umar Nurmagomedov will be gunning for his first UFC championship. Just a week later, Usman Nurmagomedov will put his PFL belt on the line.

It’s a stacked schedule, a reflection of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s vision dubbed ‘Father’s Plan’ to build a legacy through hard work, discipline, and dominance.

Sonnen, in his signature style, summed it up perfectly,

“The Nurmagomedovs could be the greatest family in combat sports, led by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Hall of Fame? Absolutely.”

Khabib, the family’s most iconic figure and now their mentor and coach, responded in his typical no-nonsense way, saying,

“We here for work.”

If Islam, Umar, and Usman all come out victorious, it’s hard to argue against Sonnen’s claim. But even these warriors of men are concerned for ‘The Eagle‘ because of how much stress he will go through come fight night.

Makhachev feels bad for Khabib

At UFC 311, Islam will, for the first time, in a long time, face a grappler of the caliber of Arman Tsarukyan. While the two have fought before, the stakes are just far higher right now.

And as far as Umar is concerned, he seems to have already rattled the bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili by forcing him to give him a title match. Merab has been so angry at Umar that he has been seeing disrespect where there hasn’t been any. So, he will be trying to finish Umar for good and put every critic to mute.

Needless to say, it will be a difficult night for Khabib, who will be in both Islam and Umar’s corner.

During a press conference, Islam even acknowledged the immense pressure on his coach and longtime friend,

“We try to make it easy, but it’s going to be a long night for him…I feel bad about Khabib it’s going to be a long night for him.”

But if anyone can handle the pressure, it’s Khabib. After all, guiding his team through moments like these is exactly what “Father’s Plan” was all about. And since his retirement, he’s done that rather successfully!