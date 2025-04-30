‘Don’t Openly Dismiss’: After Conor McGregor, UFC Legend Shares Serious Take On Trending ‘Gorilla vs. 100 Men’ Debate

As the one gorilla vs 100 men debate brings back the pre-Elon Musk days of Twitter, UFC superstars also seem to have dialled into the glorious conversation.

Posted on the Musk-led site, the question has seen a stunning 228.3 million views amassed at the time of publication this evening.

Would a silverback, which can crush a human skull like a tube of toothpaste, deal with the sheer number of human beings? Also, as far as humans are concerned, who are we sending? Would it be just a bunch of guys like UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones?

While Jones has yet to weigh in on the internet volunteering his name for the job, he just might sign up for the challenge, since at this point, anything but Tom Aspinall seems to be the general theme for his future. In the meantime, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has weighed in on the subject. And joining him in the discourse is the UFC’s resident Bad Guy, Chael Sonnen.

“It’s a gorilla versus a hundred men. You get a hundred men because the gorilla so clearly has the advantage,” Chael Sonnen said on his official Instagram account.

“I agree. I don’t think one guy could beat the gorilla, but with what evidence as fight experts, do we come to that conclusion? I mean, after all, the gorilla will have absolutely no training. Not going to be able to bite you and kill you.” he continued curiously.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chael Sonnen (@sonnench)

“I don’t just openly dismiss that it would take a few men to deal with the size of the gorilla, but you could push it and it would get tired“, Sonnen explained.

“The idea that a gorilla of any kind, a silverback… the idea that you could possibly find a hundred men so weak that they couldn’t beat the gorilla is fascinating,” Sonnen, however, noted, seemingly disagreeing with the consensus that our biological cousin wins the battle.

Meanwhile, despite Sonnen’s ‘non-answer’, McGregor has clearly decided which banner he is fighting for. The Crumlin striker, who famously has the tattoo of a silverback eating a heart on his chest, claimed he was volunteering to fight in the name of the great ape.

“On behalf of gorillas, I’d smoke a 100 easy,” McGregor posted on his official X account.

On behalf of gorillas, I’d smoke a 100 easy. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 29, 2025

As fascinating as McGregor’s response is, it does beg the question: can Michael Chandler be one of the chosen 100? Surely, after two years of wasting his prime waiting for McGregor, he deserves a shot at the Irishman! Perhaps his response, if it does arrive, will provide more clarity on the subject.

Notably, this isn’t the first time UFC stars have been bothered about hypothetical fights involving dangerous animals.

Makhachev vows to exploit kangaroo’s wrestling

A few years ago, during UFC’s tour of Australia, the roster was asked if they could take on the national animal down under. While many were confident of outstripping a kangaroo in a fight, Russian ace Islam Makhachev offered an interesting suggestion.

While he’s improved his ability on the feet in recent years, Makhachev’s bread and butter is grappling. And that is what he planned to use on the marsupial should an appropriate situation come to pass.

“I’m gonna submit [a] kangaroo, for sure,” Makhachev said during a UFC interview. “I know kangaroo have good striking, but nobody checked the grappling”, he had famously noted back then.

Notoriously, the former middleweight champion has also since claimed to have wanted in on the action.

“Australia, man, it’s a trip, dude,” Strickland said earlier this year.

“It’s wild it’s it’s awesome. I’m still trying to find a kangaroo to fight you guys. Yet to find one, but if I ever do, I promise to square up to it for ya’ll. I mean you know it’s fu*king cool though“, he had noted before the Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 312.

Thankfully, it hasn’t come to pass.