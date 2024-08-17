Khalil Rountree Calls UFC 307 Fight with Alex Pereira the ‘Biggest Surprise’ of His Life

Uncle Dana just delivered a stunner, announcing the UFC 307 card headlined by none other than the promotion’s savior & knight in shining armor, Alex Pereira. The promotion’s return to Utah will feature, Pereira against Khalil Rountree. While Dana White’s announcement came down as a shocker for fans, Rountree himself couldn’t believe it and expressed his astonishment.

The bout is scheduled for October 5 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City and this will be Pereira’s third appearance in the octagon in just seven months. Speaking about the recent update, Khalil revealed his surprise and excitement to Kevin Iole during an exclusive, saying,

“It was probably the biggest surprise of my entire life.”

Nobody, not even the experts could anticipate such a turnaround. While the Russian contender, Magomed Ankalaev was touted as the next in line by fans and pundits alike, the UFC matchmakers took a sharp turn and presented the #8 ranked Rountree with a title opportunity, surprising even the fighter himself.

Despite the slow start to his UFC career, the American is now on a blistering five-fight win streak with wins over Anthony Smith and renowned Glory kickboxer Dustin Jacoby. Moreover, even though the challenger is now technically under suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, he’s already reached an adjudication agreement with the commission and is hopeful that everything will fall into place just in time.

Meanwhile, former champ, Jamahal Hill protested the UFC’s decision, sounding off on Rountree for getting the opportunity instead of him.

Hill goes after the UFC – “This is terrible for the sport”

Alex Pereira kick-started this year with a sensational round 1 KO over former LHW champion, Jamahal Hill and ever since then, the American has been wanting a shot at redemption. While ‘Poatan‘ left no questions unanswered with his UFC 300 performance against Hill, the fans were longing to see the champ against Ankalaev.

However, the UFC now has poured cold water on it all by warranting the opportunity to Rountree and this has enraged Hill. Taking things to social media, ‘Sweet Dreams’ noted his displeasure with the organization for letting him down and handing the opportunity to a lower-ranked fighter who was just suspended for a failed drug test. He wrote,

“Can’t believe what I just saw announced! So a guy pulls out of a contender fight because of a failed drug test for a banned substance and gets rewarded with a title shot?! This is terrible for the sport and makes the rankings completely pointless!”

Can’t believe what I just saw announced!!! So a guy pulls out of a contender fight because of failed drug test for a banned substances and gets rewarded with a title shot?!! This is terrible for the sport and makes the rankings completely pointless!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 16, 2024

The fighter has a point here. Instead of waiting for the commission to lift the suspension on Rountree, the matchmakers hastily pit the #8 ranked LHW against the champ all while top contenders like Ankalaev, Hill, and Jan Blachowicz have been calling for a title shot.