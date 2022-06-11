“Khamzat and Diaz would be fun” – Dana White says Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev is still a possibility

UFC President Dana White says that Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev is still a possibility and their fight would be fun to watch.

Following the publication of a leaked image from the UFC’s matchmaking room, rumours began to circulate that Diaz and Chimaev would face off at UFC 276. However, no official statement was issued by the organization.

White later dismissed the possibility of the fight at the July pay-per-view but admitted that seeing the two collide was an intriguing prospect. In a recent interview with TMZ, the UFC president stated:

“That’s a fun fight. You got Khamzat, ranked No.3 in the world. Him and Diaz would be fun. Leon Edwards is next for [Kamaru] Usman. Colby [Covington] and Khamzat would be fun. We’ll see how this thing plays out.”

Dana White discusses Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz:

Currently, the 170lb division is stacked with top contenders. ‘Chaos’ is presently trailing the champion 2-0. When Kamaru Usman is ready to return, Leon Edwards will be the next fighter to face him. Colby Covington is eager to meet ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ again.

Chimaev recently defeated former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. The pair engaged in a back-and-forth battle that was one of the best in the UFC’s recent history. ‘Borz’ was eventually victorious with a decision.

Diaz, meanwhile, is coming off a loss to Leon Edwards in his most recent fight at UFC 263.

In October, Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad agreed to fight

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev recently engaged in social media back-and-forth. However, the couple’s relationship was respectful.

‘Remember the Name’ has been looking for a fight with ‘Borz’ for quite some time. If Chimaev’s recent tweet is any indication, the two may face off in Abu Dhabi in October.

October Abu Dhabi 👊🏼💥💯 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) June 9, 2022

Muhammad has recently been on fire in the welterweight division. He has not been defeated in his last eight fights. He has won seven of them, with one being a no-contest due to an unintentional eye poke by Leon Edwards.

‘Remember the Name’ is coming off a dominant decision win over Vicente Luque in April and is currently ranked fifth in the division. A fight between him and third-ranked Chimaev could determine who becomes the following No. 1 contender for the welterweight title.

