Khamzat Chimaev Next Fight: Kamaru Usman Calls for a Rematch

In his latest fight Kamaru Usman accepted a short notice match against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in a losing effort. The 36-year-old fighter wasn’t much impressed with the fight results at UFC 294 and expressed the same dissatisfaction with the judges’ scorecard too. However, the Nigerian-American fighter recently teased about his next potential bout and it is against none other than ‘Borz’.

Kamaru Usman took to his Instagram account and posted a story where he suggested the idea of a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev. Usman first posted his training video and then posted a picture from UFC 294 face-off and wrote, “Run it back?”

Usman who is eyeing a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev looks quite sure about his decision. But there has been no response from Chimaev’s end yet. ‘Borz’ suffered a torn hand ligament during the match and underwent surgery for the same. As a result he is likely to be out for atleast a few months.

The former welterweight champion stepped in on 9-days short notice to fight Chimaev when Paulo Costa stepped back due to an injury. Even though the fighter lost the bout, it was still his big debut in the middleweight division.

What to expect for Kamaru Usman next?

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has a list of opponents that he can potentially face in the next bout. He is currently #1 in the welterweight division where Leon Edwards is the current middleweight champion. If we look at his past fight which was his debut in the middleweight division, we can expect his next potential bout against a fighter from the same division.

Usman has already faced ‘Borz’ who is ranked #9. He can either face Chimaev again in a rematch or go up in the division to face other fighters.

His potential opponent from the middleweight division if he chooses to stay and move up could be Brendan Allen who is at #8. Other fighters like Roman Dolidze at #7, Paulo Costa at #6 and more also can be taken into the picture.

It will be interesting to see who Usman will be facing next in the octagon. But looking at his recent actions he seems to be quite ready when it comes to Chimaev. It is still not official, therefore we request fans to remain patient while the best fights brew up.