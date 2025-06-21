Renato Moicano Feels Kamaru Usman Was Underpaid While Rose Namajunas Took Home $500K

Kamaru Usman returned to action last weekend after a long break from the sport. The former UFC champion was battling injuries and had to spend prolonged time outside of the octagon. However, he gave fans a glimpse of the old Usman on his comeback with a dominant win over Joaquin Buckley.

There was, however, a major problem Renato Moicano had with the fight card. ‘Marty’, who headlined the card, ended up taking home just $300,000. Although one could argue it was a Fight Night event and not a PPV, he got paid less. ‘Money’ does not think a former champ should be paid so little, though.

In an episode of the Show Me The Money podcast on YouTube, he first reacted to Rose Namajunas’ purse. His co-host revealed that she earned $250k to show up and another $250k as a winning bonus. A startled Moicano replied, “Too much, too f*cking much, I was surprised on that brother. What’s going on my brother?”

He then spoke about Usman’s purse. The former champ reportedly earned $300k in total. “I think it’s too low for him,” said Moicano. His co-host argued that Usman deserved at least a $500k purse for the fight, and Moicano agreed. He then spoke about how he would react if the UFC gave him a $300k purse.

“If they offered me 300, I’m not a f*ckin peasant brother. You know, I’m not f*cking starving.” ‘Money’ echoed the statements of many fans who felt the same way.

Speaking of Usman, Moicano had nothing but praise for the former champ and even said he would pick Usman to beat the current #1 P4P fighter in the UFC.

Renato Moicano picks Kamaru Usman over Islam Makhachev

Usman is back in the winning column, so naturally, he’s making call-outs to current champions and wants to secure another shot at the title. The person he wants to fight is Islam Makhachev, and he’s planned a route to the top for himself. Makhachev is currently scheming to secure the title shot against Jack Della Maddalena.

Usman believes that if Makhachev can overcome the challenge of JDM, then he will be waiting to take on the Dagestani fighter. He named it the fight between the former #1 P4P fighter and the current #1 P4P fighter. This topic was brought up on the same podcast episode with Moicano, and the UFC fighter knew who he was putting his money on.

“My money is on the old mother f****er.. People are going to crucify me for saying that.” Moicano believes in the former welterweight’s champ’s chances against Islam in a potential title-show down! Our new episode is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/pdcoktdirt — Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) June 18, 2025

“I would put my money on the old motherf*cker. (Kamaru Usman) 100%.” But he wasn’t just saying it, he had reasons to back his pick, “He’s so much bigger than Islam,” Moicano reasoned. In fact, when Moicano fought the #1 P4P fighter, the Dagestani was lighter than him. And ‘Marty’ is also physically much bigger than Makhachev.