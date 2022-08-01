“Kid Rock has a replica of the White House” – Joe Rogan after describing his visit to Kid Rock’s opulent Nashville home.

In episode #1794 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan discussed his visit to Kid Rock, an American artist, at his opulent Nashville home. The podcast presenter expressed amazement at finding a White House replica on the rich property.

Here is a glance at Kid Rock’s Nashville home:

Interestingly, Rogan said the duplicate was more significant than the original. The 54-year-old described the facility to his visitor, Monty Franklin, as a vast, 27,000-square-foot structure:

“He [Kid Rock] has a replica of the White House built on his property in Nashville… It’s quite a bit bigger than the actual White House, it’s quite a bit bigger… It has two bedrooms, it is about twenty-seven thousand square feet… the rest of the house is just party.”

Below, you can watch Joe Rogan discuss Kid Rock’s Nashville home:

The show’s host added that the American country music star’s recreation of the White House included a gilded elevator. Kid Rock preferred to have the golden elevator on the whole show rather than hidden:

“He has a gold elevator in the centre of the house… The construction worker was like, well a lot of people like to hide their elevators… He [kid Rock] goes, I want people coming over to my house like ‘Kid Rock’s got a fu***ng gold elevator.'”

Rogan continued by mentioning the property’s enormous steam room and a jacuzzi area designed to seem like an ancient mine.

Tom Segura and Joe Rogan talk about the rumors surrounding Bill Gates’ home

In the 1063 episode of the JRE, Joe Rogan and Tom Segura discussed rumors regarding the lavish mansion that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates owns.

In Seattle, Rogan said he encountered a construction worker who informed him that Gates’ pad had submarine access for speedy escapes in the event of an attack:

“He just starts describing. He goes, well, he has some sort of submarine access in case he is getting kidnapped, some one is trying to jack him, they can get into the submarine and shoot out into the river.”

View the complete footage below:

Segura added his two cents, stating that even fifteen years ago, when Gates’ home was being built, it was said to have advanced innovative technologies like motion sensors:

“They were reporting even ten, fifteen years ago… That even back then there was s**t in his house that was super high-tech of like if you walked in a room music would play and as you left the room music would die down and pick up in the next room.”

Also Read: The prospect of Nate Diaz “getting executed on live TV” in opposition to Khamzat Chimaev does not sit well with Dan Hardy