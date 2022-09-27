“I’ve Become Good Friends With Snoop Dogg, Offset and Migos”- WWE Hall of Famer Discusses His ‘Legitimate’ Friendship With Pop Artists and Rappers

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair explains why he is as revered in pop culture as he is in wrestling.

From the feel of royalty in his entrance music to his nonchalant stride in a sequin robe, Ric Flair had a certain way about him when he made his way to the ring.

The Nature Boy’s career as a wrestler has spanned almost 50 years. As a young and successful amateur wrestler, Flair turned pro after making his debut in Rice Lake, Wisconsin in a match with George “Scrap Iron” Gadaski, resulting in a ten-minute draw. Flair was the face of Ted Turner’s WCW/NWA for a long time until he made his debut in WWF in 1991.

Naitch’s popularity grew over the years after winning multiple titles and colliding with highly decorated talents. The Dirtiest Player in the Game was probably one of the biggest heels in wrestling.

The sixteen-time World Champion is famous for his wrestling accolades. He is also remembered for his quotes and antics in the business. His famous line “To Be The Man, You Gotta Beat The Man wooooooooh!” was one of his most iconic catchphrases that were also used in certain movies.

Flair was known to be a member of several villainous groups such as The Four Horsemen and The Magnificent Seven. During the early 2000s, Flair became a mentor for the dominant four-men stable led by Triple H, Evolution.

His wrestling career seemed to have ended after his memorable match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. However, he continued wrestling occasionally outside WWE. His most recent match was on July 31, 2022, on the PPV entitled Ric Flair’s Last Match.

Ric Flair Comments on being a Cultural Icon

WWE’s growing popularity has attracted celebrities to make appearances on WWE TV from time to time. A lot of celebrities or sports athletes have expressed their love for the sport and their favorite wrestlers. One of everybody’s favorites is Ric Flair.

During an interview on CVV Clips, Flair was asked how he transitioned from being a big name in wrestling to being a cultural icon. Flair stated that he always shared a good relationship with pop artists and rappers among whom he’s popular.

“I don’t know, I’ve just always been friends with all those guys. I knew that the pop artists liked me and all that but I’ve become legitimately good friends with Snoop Dogg and I’m very very close to Darius Rucker. Gotten to know Kid Rock real well and then of course Offset and Migos, Quavo I love those guys!”

Thank You For All The Respect @OffsetYRN

You Are Stylin’ And Profilin’ Sir! WOOOOO! Ric Flair Drip! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Y9cOR0oLxA — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 15, 2017

If @SnoopDogg Says It, It Must Be True! Bling Before Bling Was Bling! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/3OaapcS7Ih — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) December 30, 2021

In an interview, Snoop Dogg admitted that Ric Flair was an idol in the hip-hop community. He represented what everybody wanted to be. The rap legend confessed that everybody wanted to emulate Ric’s ‘flare’ and be as “flamboyant” as him.

His friendship with the rockstar Kid Rock also is just as special. After his last wrestling match, Naitch partied with Kid Rock celebrating the end of his wrestling career at the age of 73. The wrestling legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame twice class of 2008 and 2012.

Also Read: Ric Flair on whether John Cena will be a 17-time World Champion in WWE