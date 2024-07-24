Leon Edwards’ Coach Feels Islam Makhachev Will Struggle in UFC’s Welterweight Division

It has honestly been a while since we got to witness a champion vs champion fight in the UFC. As things currently stand, it is possible for Islam Makhachev to move up and take on the welterweight champion. However, Leon Edwards’ coach believes the Russian will struggle at 170 pounds.

Dave Lovell sat down for an interview with ‘Submission Radio’ a few days before his star pupil’s third title defense. During their conversation, the host asked Lovell what he made of a potential fight against Makhachev.

To this, Lovell insisted that Makhachev won’t have the same effect in welterweight since he won’t be big enough for the division. Moreover, he even compared Edwards to the Russian, saying,

“Has he met a sharp shooter like Leon? No he has not. Size wise, Leon is physically bigger than him, out reaches him, so he [Makhachev] is going to resort to what he knows which is his wrestling.”

Lovell went on to add that Edwards has been facing high-level wrestlers in his last few fights. Hence, just as the Brit shocked the world with his wrestling prowess against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, he will have no problems taking on Makhachev if the two get to face off inside the cage.

Will Makhachev vs Edwards get the UFC’s seal of approval?



In his most recent outing, the Dagestani fighter secured an impressive win over Dustin Poirier. He has now defended his title a record three times, and at the moment there is no clear challenger for him at 155 pounds. Therefore, if Edwards manages to win this weekend against Muhammad, the UFC will be all over a potential fight between him and Makhachev.

If ‘Rocky’ ends up winning with minimal damage and no injuries, the fight could be scheduled for the end of 2024. However, only a limited amount of PPV spots remain since the UFC has a set schedule for the second half of this year. Moreover, Ramadan starts at the end of February 2025 and Makhachev will have to step into the ring before that.