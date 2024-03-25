“Lets F*ckin Go!”: Nick Diaz Signals Massive UFC Return in an Intense Training Video, Fans React

Nick Diaz may be returning to action soon. The UFC legend has not fought in the octagon since losing to Robbie Lawler in an all-out brawl back in 2021. The elder Diaz brother has not hung up his gloves yet and from what we can see through his training videos, he doesn’t seem to be retiring anytime soon. UFC fans were ecstatic when the former UFC welterweight title contender posted a training video. In the caption, he wrote,

“Somebody Is Gonna Pay Very Soon…”

Here’s what fans had to say about the training video:

“Nick Diaz vs Matt Brown is in the works”

One user called Diaz, a fighter that changed the game.

“One of the fighters that changed the game. MAD respect to this cardio phenom.”

Another fan stated that Nick Diaz needed to make a comeback so he could get another win.

“Your last fight doesn’t exist in my mind. Stay healthy come back and get one more W please!”

One fan stated that he was much better than Nate Diaz.

“Not enough people know how much better then Nate he was”

Another fan called for Diaz to fight Kamaru Usman next.

“Diaz vs Usman 170lbs lets f*ckin go!”

One user was ecstatic to see Nick Diaz training again.

“Nick Diaz” is back!!!!!!!!! Original OG, wartime…”

The training footage impressed another user.

“Holy s*it nick looks good”

Interestingly, this post came a day after Nick Diaz teased a fight against Kevin Holland on his Instagram story. Fans are eager to see the UFC fighter return to the octagon once again.

Nick Diaz teases a fight against Kevin Holland on Instagram

It is quite evident that Nick Diaz is looking to make a return to fighting soon. The former UFC title contender’s zeal for fighting seems to have been significantly bolstered off late. Diaz recently posted a story on his Instagram where he was playing the UFC’s console game. He shared a photo of the fighters he selected to fight.

He picked himself and chose his opponent as Kevin Holland. That one picture was enough for fans to assume that he wants to fight Holland next.

As a matter of fact, Kevin Holland is on a two-fight losing streak currently. He last fought against Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 299. Page dominated Holland for the entire fight. Thus, it is now up to Nick Diaz whether he really wants to return to the octagon and if he does, it will be interesting to see who he picks as his opponent.