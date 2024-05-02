Tiger Woods Opens Up About the Real Reason For Daughter Sam’s Disinterest In Golf

May 6, 2019; Washington, D.C., USA; Tiger Woods poses with his son Charlie Axel Woods, daughter Sam Alexis Woods, mother Kultida Woods, and girlfriend Erica Herman along with U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during an event at the White House in the Rose Garden. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods‘ son, Charlie Woods, has been trying to follow in his father’s footsteps, taking up a career in golf. But Sam, Woods’ daughter, has a different path in mind. Previously, the golf legend was seen talking about Sam’s interest in soccer. But is that the only reason she doesn’t play golf?

Recently, Tiger Woods joined the Today show, where the player was asked about Sam’s disinterest in golf. Woods’ answer was shocking, given that he had never shed light on it. He explained how his absence for months, due to his busy golf schedule, negatively impacted Sam’s psyche during her childhood. Thus, quite naturally, she grew to despise the sport.

“She has a, I think, a negative connotation to the game because, at that time, when she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her. I had to pack and I had to leave and I had to be gone for weeks and there’s still a negative connotation to it.”

The 15-time major winner continued about how he respected her standpoint and supported Sam in her interest. Added to that, the father-daughter duo also maneuvered different ways to connect.

“So we develop our own relationship, our own rapport that’s outside of golf, that we do things that is done that don’t involve golf.”

Despite Sam’s distaste for the sport, she respects her father’s profession and that became relevant at last year’s PNC Championship when she was seen caddying for her father. Sam Alexis also witnessed her father’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony and gave a heartfelt speech on his outstanding accomplishments as a golfer and a dad. Although Woods misses Sam on the greens, he has his youngest family member there by his side.

Tiger Woods Connects With Charlie Through Golf

In the same interview, Tiger reflected on how Charlie was highly influenced by the legend’s important golf lessons. The 48-year-old admitted that Charlie never fails to comply with his father’s guidance. The father-son duo connects with golf and that is what Woods cherishes.

“Meanwhile my son and I, we do everything golf-related. It’s just very different.”

Also, the relationship Tiger and Charlie share is completely different than what Tiger had with his father. Tiger’s father was a strict instructor.

Tiger and Charlie also appeared at the PNC Championship last year after Woods came back from his seven-month hiatus. The pair ended up tying at T5 on the leaderboard. Woods was also seen caddying for his son last year during some of his tournaments.

Thus, quite evidently, Tiger and Charlie’s bond is different and mostly golf-related. However, the bond he shares with Sam goes outside the boundaries of the course. And he would do anything to support his daughter’s dreams.