Like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather, Jon Jones Warned About Repercussions of Early Retirement

The UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, is set to square off against one of the greatest UFC heavyweights, Stipe Miocic, at UFC 295. Leading up to this bout, there has been ongoing speculation about Jones contemplating retirement after the fight.

Consequently, a UFC legend who has previously tasted defeat against Jones has urged him to reconsider his decision. While doing so, he emphasized the potential repercussions of an early retirement.

Jon Jones cautioned against early retirement

Thanks to his impressive accomplishments, Sonnen’s opinions are highly sought after. Thus, he operates a popular YouTube channel where he frequently discusses UFC fighters, occasionally including insights about Jones.

In a recent video, he discussed Jones’ retirement, urging him not to retire so early. Sonnen also outlined the repercussions if ‘Bones’ were to continue with his decision. He said:

“And there’s going to be talks that Jon left because he was scared of the next era of fighters. There’s never been a great champion in history and that includes boxing to leave and then not have people say that. They tried to do it with Floyd [Mayweather]… [Vladimir] Klitschko went through it, [Mike] Tyson through it, ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard went through it.. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] went through it with Charles Oliveira.“

What Sonnen was talking about is the criticism Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, and Floyd Mayweather have faced in their career. He believes that Jones won’t be able to silence his critics if he chooses to retire too early.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather share the same fate

The UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 after his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. His decision to retire was a deeply personal one, influenced by the loss of his father, rather than a decline in performance. Consequently, he faced criticism for not granting Conor McGregor a rematch, and for choosing not to fight competitors like Charles Oliveira and Tony Ferguson.

In the same video, Sonnen also discussed Mayweather’s scrutiny for not initially facing the up-and-coming Canelo Alvarez. However, the undefeated boxer eventually fought and dominated the 23-year-old Alvarez back in 2013, before he retired.

In a similar vein, Sonnen groups the likes of Mike Tyson, ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard, and Vladimir Klitschko in the same category. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether Jones will heed the caution from this UFC legend.

Jones’ inclination towards the Miocic fight stems from its immense importance for his legacy. Nevertheless, should he secure victory and retire, some fans may still question his decision not to face some prominent opponents.