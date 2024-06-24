“Love Story Is Inspiring”: Kayla Harrison Touched by Dustin Poirier’s Heartfelt Confession to Wife Jolie

“Behind every successful man, there is a woman.” Now, that is one quote that will stand the test of time and one that former UFC lightweight interim champion, Dustin Poirier can attest to. Mostly raised by his grandmother and mother, ‘The Diamond’ viewed love as an inspiration from an early age, and when he met the love of his life, Jolie Poirier, his life changed drastically.

In fact, Poirier’s wife is now his inspiration and his driving force, who prompts him to better himself with each passing day. Recently the fighter dropped a post on Instagram, mentioning his wife’s contribution to his success. Reflecting on this, UFC women’s bantamweight contender and Olympian, Kayla Harrison noted her thoughts in the comments.

“A strong woman brings out the strongest man. Your love story is inspiring to me. And so is Jolie. What a diamond SHE is.”

Jolie has always been Poirier’s strongest support, standing behind her husband through thick and thin as he clawed his way to the top. In fact, Poirier’s failures and inability to capture the LW gold do not matter to her because she loves him for who he is including his imperfections.

Nevertheless, Poirier’s failure to obtain the lightweight title at UFC 302 is still weighing heavily on him, and he is contemplating his future in the UFC.

Dustin Poirier contemplates his future in the UFC – “Searching myself and taking it one day at a time”

Three failed title shots are a lot to deal with for any fighter, but unfortunately for Dustin Poirier, that was a reality he is living through. It was Khabib Nurmagomedov who held the LW title first when Poirier challenged the Russian for the belt in 2019. Although Poirier was denied a win then, the Louisiana native soon found his way to another crack at the title, challenging Charles Oliveira for the throne.

Unfortunately, that attempt also fell short and his final failed attempt against Islam Makhachev recently at Newark, New Jersey might as well be his final one. Following the defeat, the fighter is contemplating his future, unable to call it quits yet at a loss to continue. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier opened up about his indecisiveness, saying,

“I’m kind of looking for clarity. Searching myself and taking it one day at a time. But I don’t know. I don’t know what’s next. I can’t say I’ll never fight again, but I just don’t know the reason. What am I going to fight for? To get into a battle? I love that. But I’ve taken some lumps over the years.

In fact, ‘The Diamond’ is caught at a crossroads – one leading to a couple more fights and the other being the road hailing down to retirement. From a fan’s standpoint, we haven’t had enough of watching the superstar showcasing his crisp boxing and yearn to have him back in the octagon.