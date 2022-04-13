UFC

“Man, what a waste. What a waste of potential” – Israel Adesanya says he feels sorry for Jon Jones

Jon Jones Israel Adesanya
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"Kevin Durant has never missed the playoffs after age 20?!": A fascinating stat about the Easy Money Sniper confounds NBA Reddit after Brooklyn Nets seal 7th seed in 2022 NBA playoffs
Next Article
"He has won titles and he will never win them again"- Former F1 boss calls for Sebastian Vettel to retire from the sport after dismal last few years