When the then UFC champion Conor McGregor was trolled on SNL ahead of his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor gained worldwide prominence following his super-fight with Floyd Mayweather and was turned into a skit by SNL.

The former UFC lightweight champion persuaded his supporters that he would be the first to defeat Floyd Mayweather in a ring fight.

Saturday Night Live spoofed Conor McGregor’s press tour antics in the lead-up to the fight.



McGregor’s impersonation in a sketch comedy show was the perfect example of the Irishman’s ability to reach a new, worldwide audience. During the UFC 205 press conference, the impostor was observed sporting a Gucci ‘Mink’ coat similar to Conor McGregor’s. The act also demonstrated how well-known ‘The Notorious’ had become.

SNL Parody Of Conor McGregor

On August 26, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in a crossover fight. Showtime Sports and the UFC collaborated to promote the fight. It brought in a staggering amount of money, including $55 million in ticket sales alone.

Finally somebody in boxing @MikeTyson gives @TheNotoriousMMA the credit he deserves vs Mayweather!Conor won a handful of rounds! off top of my head- I think i had it 5-4 conor going into 10. Conor 1-4 & he won rd 9 IMO. If it went 12 it woulda been WORST scorecards of all time! pic.twitter.com/rwmoEi3ES6 — JESSE JAMES (@NotoriousJesse) May 17, 2020

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Conor McGregor also received a guaranteed purse of $30 million. However, it’s been reported that McGregor received total compensation of more than $100 million.

In the tenth round, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor by TKO, maintaining his undefeated record and improving to 50-0.

Mayweather vs. McGregor was two years ago today 🥊 Mayweather won by TKO in the 10th round

Mayweather took home $275M

McGregor took home $85M pic.twitter.com/gy0e960Dbb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2019

Floyd Mayweather discussed a rematch with Conor McGregor and stated that the fight would be “easy”

Floyd Mayweather recently expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor again.

While prepping for his exhibition boxing battle against Logan Paul, the self-proclaimed “TBE” declared a rematch with the Irish mega-star would be welcomed. He described the bout as ‘easy.’

In an interview with Showtime, Floyd Mayweather remarked that a rematch is ‘possible’ and that it would be an easy night for the renowned boxer.

