UFC

When the then UFC champion Conor McGregor was trolled on SNL ahead of his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor SNL
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Can CSK qualify for playoffs 2022: How many matches should a team win to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2022?
Next Article
Is CSK out of IPL 2022: How can CSK qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?