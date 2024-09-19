Manager Ali Abdelaziz Pushes for Justin Gaethje vs. Conor McGregor After Chandler vs. Oliveira Announcement for UFC 309

With the announcement of Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira for UFC 309, manager Ali Abdelaziz is pushing for a blockbuster matchup between his client, Justin Gaethje, and Conor McGregor. Gaethje has been taking a break after his tough knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April, but his Abdelaiz is eager to see him back in action and have a life changing payday.

Abdelaziz believes a showdown with McGregor would be the perfect fight for Gaethje’s return later this year or early next. Given the excitement these two bring, this potential matchup would have fans buzzing and could be the explosive comeback the former BMF champion needs.

During a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN Abdelaziz was asked what he had in store for Gaethje, who has been on the sidelines for a while now.

The outspoken manager said,

“I think Justin Gaethje can do whatever the f**k he wants. I would like him to fight Conor McGregor or Dan Hooker. That is what I would like to see him fight. He will get a title fight and I will make sure Justin Gaethje will be the next number one contender. You can not deny what this man he gave up to save UFC 300. He was the star of UFC 300.”

While he mentioned Dan Hooker’s name as well, Abdelaziz also wants Gaethje to return in early 2025 which lines up perfectly with Conor McGregor’s perceived comeback into the octagon.

And since Chandler is now booked for a fight, McGregor might be in need of a new opponent especially if Chandler comes up short against Oliveira once again.

Besides, on paper, Gaethje vs McGregor makes a lot of sense and would be an exciting fight for UFC fans to watch.

McGregor vs. Gaethje: Big left vs. Calf kicks

After an injury forced him out of his scheduled fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June, the Irishman took a long hiatus of three years, during which time, he got a ‘titanium shin bone’, gained about 100 lbs, acted in a movie with Jake Gyllenhaal and became a meme for it.

And while, he hasn’t fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, anyone with that sniper of a left hand is always a dangerous man to dance with. The gambling man has bet many a time against the ‘Notorious’ and is now utterly broke. So, if the fight does happen, Gaethje better start lifting weights with his chin, especially since he will be coming off a brutal KO loss to Holloway.

Now McGregor, despite the obvious bravado, hasn’t fought in years. Before that he had three fights, two of which he had lost to Dustin Poirier; his only win coming against an ageing Donald Cerrone. So, will he be as sharp? Ring rust is a real thing.

And then there is the case of his broken leg. Gaethje is famous for his calf kicks. He connects with them often and hard. As a matter of fact, he’s so particularly good at it that he can damage an opponent with those kicks from a clinch position.

Not to forget, when former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about who hit him the hardest, he didn’t blink before blurting out Gaethje’s name.

That should ring the alarm bells for McGregor if this is indeed his comeback fight since Gaethje is primarily a college wrestler and everyone has seen how the Irishman fumbles against those with a good ground game, be it Nate Diaz or Khabib.

So, if the fight does come to pass, who are you betting on?