Manchester United Star Andre Onana Calls for a Rematch After Playful Takedown by Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou had Manchester United fans with their hearts in their mouth. The former UFC heavyweight champion wrestled Andre Onana at the historic Old Trafford stadium and the goalkeeper has called for an immediate rematch.

This was ‘The Predator’s’ first visit to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ as rumors of a potential boxing match do the rounds. The pair are both from Cameroon and they seemed to hit it off after United’s hard-fought win.

The Red Devils took on Bodo/Glimt in their Europa League match to secure their first victory in the Ruben Amorim era.

Following the fight Ngannou and Onana met up pitchside and decided to have a friendly spar. ‘The Predator’ immediately took him down and left him helpless. The goalkeeper then posted the video on Instagram and called for a rematch,

“I demand a rematch in a real ring! Let’s settle this once and for all! @francisngannou”

This is not the first time ‘The Predator‘ has visited a Premier League Stadium, having been to Arsenal’s iconic Emirates Stadium as a guest.

The Cameroonian fighter grew up playing soccer and is an avid fan of the sport. In fact, he is friends with one of the game’s greats, Cristiano Ronaldo, who he spent considerable time with talking about MMA ahead of his Rennan Fereira fight.

But what was Ngannou doing in Manchester? Was he there solely to support his countryman or was there an ulterior motive? Well, it could have something to do with his rumored fight.

Chisora teases fans with Ngannou photo

Boxer Derek ‘War’ Chisora is on the verge of hanging up his gloves and there’s only one opponent he wants next. ‘War’ wants to fight Francis Ngannou in Africa for his last fight.

The Brit posted a video of him running into ‘The Predator’ and he decided to tease the fans a little by saying,

“Guess who I bumped into people. We can’t say much but Happy New Year, Merry Christmas if I don’t see you.”

‘War‘ is currently preparing for his last fight in the UK as he takes on Otto Walin in Manchester on Saturday, February 8.

Chisora knows his time as a professional is coming to an end, so he wants to go out with a bang. He wants to fight in Africa so that he can inspire the next generation of talent from the continent. He also wants to give them a live experience instead of having to watch the fight know their screens being broadcast from Saudi Arabia.