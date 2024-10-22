Daniel Cormier Says No Other Fighter Can Achieve the Money and Fame Francis Ngannou Found Outside the UFC

Former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou despite a 2-year layoff, returned to MMA and delivered a devastating TKO against Renan Ferreira at PFL’s Battle of Giants PPV in Riyadh. Now, following his sensational PFL debut last week, UFC’s commentator Daniel Cormier shared why the Cameroonian is a cut above the rest and why he achieved what he achieved in the fighting world.

Sharing his thoughts with his Good Guy/ Bad Guy co-host, Chael Sonnen, the former UFC champ mentioned how Ngannou made a fortune while boxing the best.

But the veteran also gave a quick reality check to fighters, reminding them that they’re not cut from the same cloth as the 38-year-old.

“Make no mistake about it Chael (Sonnen) all other fighters who run out of their contract you aren’t Francis Ngannou, you don’t have the power that Francis has in regards to negotiation…One of one, Francis was one of one to be able to leave and have what he had had as a post-UFC career.

However, he was also quick to remind them not to go crazy because there was no competition for them. He asserted if they wanted to make the most money, they should fight in the UFC!

In all fairness, DC does have a point here. Ngannou left the UFC as the heavyweight champ despite the awry fallout. In fact, he showcased his wrestling game against Cyril Gane when he beat the Frenchman at UFC 270 to defend his belt one last time. This not only upped his stocks but gave him the much-needed momentum and catapulted him into the boxing scene as a credible MMA HW champ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Ngannou (@francisngannou)



And this made Francis Ngannou the brand even bigger! Then came his spectacular performance against Tyson Fury in his debut that saw him knock down the ‘Gypsy King’.

Ngannou has a lot of things going for him. He has had an amazing story one that fans get behind, he’s humble, likable, and respectful, and he hits like a truck. Literally!

That is something Rennan Ferreira found out last weekend as ‘The Predator’ had him in a crab hold while he punched his down into the floor in a performance that dominated the MMA news cycle.

Meanwhile, UFC’s HW champ, Jon Jones also reacted to ‘The Predator’s’ sensational win, heaping praise on his old UFC rival.

Ngannou responds to ‘classy’ Jones’ praise

Francis Ngannou returned to MMA and made a huge statement last weekend. Showcasing a facet of his game not usually seen, the African behemoth took Ferreira to deep waters, wrestling him to the mat only to finish him with heavy ground strikes in the very first round.

This was truly a comeback for Ngannou who was bereaving the loss of his son, Kobe.

Much like the entire MMA community, UFC champ, Jones, was also impressed by the Cameroonian’s performance. Reacting to the win, he noted down his thoughts on social media.

“What an amazing job Francis did tonight, displayed a complete MMA game. Great kicks, great takedowns. It feels good to see him shine. Wow congratulations Champ, I see you.”

Ngannou reacted to this remark on Ariel Helwani’s The Ariel Helwani Show, saying that he will be watching out for Jones on November 16,

“Whatever he means, I think he’s [Jones is] class. He said it in a very nice way, you know. Som I see him too, and I’ll be watching him on November 16th [laughs].”

Now that’s a proper champion’s response!