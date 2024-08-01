Marlon Vera Doubts Khabib Nurmagomedov Can Improve Deiveson Figueiredo’s Wrestling Before UFC Abu Dhabi

Putting his title fight loss to champion, Sean O’Malley well behind him, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera is ready to get back to winning ways. The Ecuadorian is currently scheduled to fight former flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi this weekend. As part of the fight preparation, the Brazilian approached the great Khabib Nurmagomedov to hone his skills. However, Vera believes ‘The Eagle’ cannot improve the 36-year-old’s wrestling game in under a week.

Speaking to an MMA Junkie reporter, Vera insisted that Figueiredo’s training with Nurmagomedov isn’t going to change anything, as he said,

“Khabib (Nurmagomedov) has this stigma that he can be a coach and everything. Well, good luck with that. You can’t learn wrestling in one week.”

⚡️🤼‍♂️Marlon Vera reacts to Deiveson Figueiredo training with Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Khabib has this stigma that he can be a coach and everything. Well, good luck with that. You can't learn wrestling in one week." 🎥 YT @MMAJunkie ▫️ pic.twitter.com/RYgjsypEl6 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) July 31, 2024

Regardless of his wrestling skills, ‘Figgy’ holds a record of 2 wins to 0 since his move to the 135 lbs division in December. After beating Rob Font via decision in his divisional debut, he handed former title holder, Cody Garbrandt, his first submission loss with a rear naked choke. Despite Garbrandt decking him with some shots in the first round, the 36-year-old proved his mettle with a takedown in the second before he submitted the ex-bantamweight champion.

Now, the Brazilian’s desire for a title fight has got him on a collision course with the #4 ranked Vera. However, the Ecuadorian scrapper means violence, intending to send the former champion back to flyweight after making a violent example out of him.

Vera sends a stern warning to ‘Figgy’ ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Fight fans may certainly expect an all-out war when the #4 ranked ‘Chito’ Vera takes on the #6 ranked 135-pounder, Deiveson Figueiredo. Looking to redeem himself from a humiliating title fight loss against ‘Suga,’ Vera means business and a bout against a former champion is a shot he simply cannot lose. Though he has the utmost respect for the Brazilian and called him a great fighter, Vera claimed the bantamweight division isn’t the place for Figueiredo, saying,

“I just feel like I’m going to make an example of him, and I’m going to send him back to (flyweight).”

With Vera looking to make a statement out of ‘Figgy’ and the latter aiming to take a crack at the title, anything is possible and you better not miss out on Saturday’s action.