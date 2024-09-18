‘Roid’ Allegations Return to Haunt Ex-UFC Star T.J. Dillashaw After His Beatdown of Streamer N3on Goes Viral

July 7, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; TJ Dillashaw looks on during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Merely two years after retiring, the former 2-time UFC bantamweight champion, TJ Dillashaw is in headlines again… But for the wrong reasons! The 38-year-old got into the MMA cage with popular YouTuber N3on some time ago, only to end up slamming the 20-year-old and walk away with a sinister laugh. With the MMA community stunned by his actions, many wondered of if this was a repeat of his history with juicing up.

Popular gamer turned YouTuber Rangesh Mutama aka N3on recently got in ‘Killashaw’s’ face in the cage after apparently training with the former fighter. In the latest video, one can see the youngster walking up to TJ for a face-off but instead getting slammed on his back after the former bantamweight tossed him like a tin can.

While the clip can be perceived as hilarious, in a cruel way of course; netizens weren’t quite sure of TJ‘s comic timing, and quickly turned on him, bringing up his past brush ins with performance enhancing drugs.

“Fully roided out, no weight cut Killashaw.”

Fully roided out, no weight cut Killashaw. — Brax Moore (@brax_moore_more) September 17, 2024

Now, whether or not it is true, the fact remains that the people think so!

“Roid Rage hittin.'”

Roid Rage hittin' — One Time Sports (@onetimecards) September 17, 2024

Meanwhile another fan dragged in Jon Jones for some reason.

“TJ and Jones love them steroids.”

TJ and Jones love them steroids. pic.twitter.com/DldhFGKUVF — Talking Lizard 🦎 (@Lizard69Talking) September 17, 2024

That said, some people didn’t mind seeing the influencer discover the violent side effects of gravity.

“Must admit it’s nice to see Neon get tossed hard on the ground. Surprised he didn’t crack a rib or two.”

Must admit it’s nice to see Neon get tossed hard on the ground. Surprised he didn’t crack a rib or two. 😆 — Calibos The Skeptical Empath (@Calibos420) September 17, 2024

Whereas another random user was delighted to see the young YouTuber receive a beat down and was surprised that he was fully intact with no injuries.

“Shoulda unleashed killashaw knee him in the back of the head.”

Shoulda unleashed killashaw knee him in the back of the head 😂😂 — TRAINCONDUCTOR (@TRAINCONDU55651) September 18, 2024

This did not end there. Many remained convinced of TJ’s ghosts of the christmas past manifesting themselves again but in a very non-Disney way.

The post reminded fans of TJ’s reputation of having hurting people during training, even when it were his sparring partners. Mentioning the illegal knee to the back of the head to one Chris Holdsworth, some fans were quick to remind the former champion that the sands of time hadn’t eroded their memory with them.

Now, some time has passed and the company has moved on, but the Dillashaw’s behavior at Team Alpha Male had earned him an infamous reputation back in the day, prompting teammates Uriah Faber and Cody Garbrandt to go against the former champion.

Faber’s shocking revelation about Dillashaw’s roid rage

For steroid abusers and PED enthusiasts, rage is a constant ally. Much like the great Mark Coleman, infamous for his roid tantrums in Pride, TJ Dillashaw has a dark past that ultimately pushed one of his teammates to an indefinite hiatus.

Back in 2017, when the former bantamweight champion was the TUF coach opposite his TAM teammate and bitter rival Cody Garbrandt, shocking details broke out about some of his detestable acts in the gym.

First, it was ‘No Love’ who alleged that Dillashaw injured rising prospect Chris Holdsworth with a cheap shot during a TAM training session before the latter’s successful run on The Ultimate Fighter 18.

Then, Faber doubled down on it revealing that it was not an isolated incident and apparently, Dillashaw had a dishonorable history of hurting his opponents.

In fact, Urijah Faber who found TAM, alleged that Dillashaw struck Holdsworth with an illegal knee to the head in practice that left Holdsworth with a concussion, essentially shortening his career.

And in 2014, Holdsworth took an indefinite break from MMA due to concussion-related problems while Dillashaw simply dismissed the accusations as folklore.