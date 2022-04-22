“Mashaallah” – Khabib Nurmagomedov Retweets NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Ramadan Speech

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retweeted NBA Star Kyrie Irving’s Ramadan Speech.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a man who lives by his values. In a world where most things formerly thought wrong are being normalized, the Dagestani uses high fashion to express his culture and faith on the international stage.

Nurmagomedov, an ardent follower of Islam, observes a 30-day fast during Ramadan. This can be a challenging assignment for an athlete with a high work rate who is likely to tire out much more quickly.

Furthermore, fighting or participating in a sport at the highest level of competitiveness during this month necessitates tenacity and dedication.

With a sense of brotherhood and togetherness, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a video by @bleacherreport in which NBA great Kyrie Irving discussed his Ramadan fast. “MashAllah,” the Dagestani captioned the video on Facebook.

Kyrie Irving converted to Islam in 2021 and fasted during Ramadan in the following year. According to the Brooklyn Nets’ star,

“It’s a journey with God. I am not alone in this. I have brothers and sisters all around the world that are fasting with me. We hold our prayers and our meditations very sacred, and when you come out here, I mean, God’s inside me, God’s inside you, God’s inside all of us.” He added, “So, I am walking with faith and that’s all that matters. When I get a chance to do this, in this type of arena and showcase my talents that have been granted to me strictly from God and I am humble.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Ramadan no-fight policy

During the month of Ramadan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, did not fight. When he’s fasting, he doesn’t fight.

Back then, the Dagestani was rumoured to be facing Tony Ferguson. If he had to defend his lightweight belt, the timing of UFC 249 would have been critical.

He added that his body needed at least 45 days to heal after the month of Ramadan fully.

“I know my body, how it feels,” Nurmagomedov told ESPN. “That’s why I don’t fight during Ramadan and right after Ramadan…We need minimum 45 days to recover. We compete at such a high level. That’s why we have to watch everything.“

The Dagestani continues to be a devout Ramadan fast and is now fasting during the month of Ramadan.

