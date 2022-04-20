“No one knows what a gazelle is anyway” – When Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had a hilarious live TV discussion about gazelles

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz had a hilarious verbal altercation revolving around gazelles at the UFC 196 press conference in Las Vegas.

The pair faced off in the octagon at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 5, 2016. Right before their fight, they had a conference before broadcasters Jay Onrait and Dan O’Toole that suddenly took an unexpected and hilarious turn.

“A bunch of gazelles” – Conor McGregor ridiculed Diaz team

McGregor and Diaz were far from finished. The trash talk continued for another 90 seconds, with the highlight being a wildlife-related discussion sparked by McGregor’s earlier characterization of Diaz’s side as “a bunch of gazelles.”

“Why’re you calling people gazelles too? You’ve got the weakest, lamest line-up of training partners I’ve ever even heard of,” Diaz fired back. “I’m just looking at your little frame and it just reminds me of an injured gazelle, strapped up,” explained McGregor. “People don’t know what that means. No one knows what that means, this is America. No one knows what a gazelle is anyway. It’s America, motherf*cker. Get it right.” – Diaz responded, perplexed.

Nate Diaz went on to win the fight against Conor McGregor. He forced the ‘Notorius’ into a submission via a rear-naked choke in the second round.

