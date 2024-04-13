mobile app bar

Max Holloway Claims Prime Physique for UFC 300, Unlike His Previous ‘Bags of Potatoes’ Daniel Cormier Like Appearance

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Max Holloway Claims Prime Physique for UFC 300, Unlike His Previous 'Bags of Potatoes' Daniel Cormier Like Appearance

Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

BMF contender, Max Holloway, will be moving up to lightweight for his scrap against Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje at UFC 300. However, this isn’t Holloway’s first venture into the lightweight division.

‘Blessed’ addressed his previous appearance in the division during an interview with analyst Megan Olivi insisting that his his UFC 300 physique will be starkly different. The Hawaiian also used a Daniel Cormier reference to express his dissatisfaction with his previous lightweight physique.

Holloway has always maintained a lean body, but his lightweight physique looks a bit heavy since he primarily fights as a featherweight. Despite that, Blessed’s Daniel Cormier reference might seem a bit harsh, as he said,

I looked like ‘DC’ [Daniel Cormier] the last time. I looked like a bag of potatoes. This time I got a little bit more muscle. I filled it up [the weight] in the right way”

View on Website

The comparison with Cormier makes it evident that Holloway wasn’t satisfied with his physique when he faced Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier at UFC 236. His defeat against Poirier might have also contributed to that dissatisfaction. Nevertheless, “Blessed’ is far more confident this time around with a muscle-boosted body and might even overturn the results of his previous lightweight encounter

Will Max Holloway be able to defeat Justin Gaethje at UFC 300?

Although Holloway’s previous lightweight ventures reveal that he hasn’t done well in the division, he does have the expertise to change that. The Hawaiian’s UFC 300 rival, Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje is known to be one of the heaviest strikers in the UFC’s lightweight division, but ‘Blessed’ also packs an iron chin that hasn’t been cracked by any fighter to date.

The current UFC BMF champ may have adopted a more calculative fighting style in recent times. Yet, as his coach Trevor Whitman pointed out, Gaethje often ignores strategy and goes for head-hunting which decreases his striking efficiency.

This is the point that Holloway needs to exploit to inch himself closer to a victory at UFC 300. ‘Blessed’ can gain an advantage over his rival if he keeps pressurizing him constantly. The pressure might even force ‘The Highlight’ to disregard his strategy, thereby increasing The Hawaiian’s chance of claiming his UFC BMF strap.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these