mobile app bar

Max Holloway Makes Epic Three-Word ‘Game of Thrones’ Inspired Reaction to Ilia Topuria Fight Announcement

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Am Not Usually Wrong”: Brian Ortega Reveals Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Is ‘Already Booked’

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Credits: Imago

Max Holloway is ready for war, and he is preparing Game of Thrones style!

The former UFC featherweight champion is getting another shot at the belt he once lost. In what will be his first title defense since beating Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria will put his belt on the line against the BMF champion and arguably one of the most impressive fighters this year.

In response to the recent fight announcement, Holloway put out a post. He made a GOT reference to announce the fight,

“Winter is coming”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma)

Holloway lost his belt to Alexander Volkanovski, and with him now out of the picture, and his own impressive win against Justin Gaethje, it seems winter is truly coming for Topuria.

‘Winter is coming’ is a reference to the white walkers in the popular HBO show where the phase is repeatedly used to symbolize the literal winter and the cold, harsh and unforgiving army of the dead coming for everyone.

This fight could be massive for ‘Blessed’, because now that Belal Muhamad is the welterweight champion, lightweight champ Islam Makhachev is looking to take his double champ ambition to a a lower weight class.

Makhachev welcomes a fight against Holloway

Makhachev has recently revealed that he is willing to fight Holloway, that is of course if he wins the title.

The UFC lightweight champion was recently at a press conference at UFC Abu Dhabi. During the presser he spoke about a potential fight against ‘Blessed’,

“If Max wants, let’s do it. Max is a good name. It’s gonna be a crazy fight for the fans.”

For now, Holloway will have to focus on beating Ilia Topuria first. The champion is no walk over, he is fresh off a win against the man that beat ‘Blessed’ thrice.

It will be interesting to see how the two match up against each other as two of the best strikers in the division  with mutual disgust for each other go at it.

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a content writer for The SportsRush. He is an avid MMA fan who has been following the sport since 2016 and learned to mix his expertise on the sport with his talent for writing to become a content writer. He has been curating articles for close to three years now and has worked for a number of reputable companies. He is a semi-professional football player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these