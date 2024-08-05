Max Holloway Makes Epic Three-Word ‘Game of Thrones’ Inspired Reaction to Ilia Topuria Fight Announcement

Max Holloway is ready for war, and he is preparing Game of Thrones style!

The former UFC featherweight champion is getting another shot at the belt he once lost. In what will be his first title defense since beating Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria will put his belt on the line against the BMF champion and arguably one of the most impressive fighters this year.

In response to the recent fight announcement, Holloway put out a post. He made a GOT reference to announce the fight,

“Winter is coming”

Holloway lost his belt to Alexander Volkanovski, and with him now out of the picture, and his own impressive win against Justin Gaethje, it seems winter is truly coming for Topuria.

‘Winter is coming’ is a reference to the white walkers in the popular HBO show where the phase is repeatedly used to symbolize the literal winter and the cold, harsh and unforgiving army of the dead coming for everyone.

This fight could be massive for ‘Blessed’, because now that Belal Muhamad is the welterweight champion, lightweight champ Islam Makhachev is looking to take his double champ ambition to a a lower weight class.

Makhachev welcomes a fight against Holloway

Makhachev has recently revealed that he is willing to fight Holloway, that is of course if he wins the title.

The UFC lightweight champion was recently at a press conference at UFC Abu Dhabi. During the presser he spoke about a potential fight against ‘Blessed’,

“If Max wants, let’s do it. Max is a good name. It’s gonna be a crazy fight for the fans.”

Islam Makhachev says a fight with Arman isn’t interesting and if Max Holloway defeats Ilia Topuria, that’d be a fight he’d like‼️ “I already beat Arman. If UFC puts him next, no problem but, I need some new names…” “If Max wants, let’s do it. Max is a good name. It’s gonna be… pic.twitter.com/9RcWFbrAeO — MMA Casuals (@MMA_CASUALS_) August 2, 2024

For now, Holloway will have to focus on beating Ilia Topuria first. The champion is no walk over, he is fresh off a win against the man that beat ‘Blessed’ thrice.

It will be interesting to see how the two match up against each other as two of the best strikers in the division with mutual disgust for each other go at it.