Max Holloway Says Turning 30 Unlocked His Man’s Strength and Gave Him Brutal Knockout Power

Max Holloway has been in the UFC since he was 20 but 12 years later at 32 years of age, ‘The Blessed’ is in his prime years. The former featherweight champ just slept two of his last two opponents, legitimizing his transition into a KO artist. As he gears up for his title fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, the Hawaiian credited the big Three-O for his newfound power.

The ‘BMF’ sat down with MMA legend Daniel Cormier and said joked that he has just become a man!

“A lot of guys saw me when I was 20-years-old coming up, you know figuring out and now (I’m) sitting down on my punches a little bit more. Being 32 about to be 33, I think is when you get your man strength they said so, it’s been fun.”

Holloway who is 26-7-0 in the UFC was never known for his knockout power but was revered as a crisp boxer, a volume puncher, so to speak. He could and would break his opponent but it wasn’t one swift swing of the sword, more like death by a thousand cuts. Just ask Brian Ortega.

But since he slept ‘The Highlight” Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, his peers and rivals have been put on notice.

According to Holloway, it’s the sweet science of the 30s. In fact, two of his last bouts ended in KOs—R3 KO of Korean Zombie and the last-second finish of Gaethje.

Staying on the topic of power, Holloway also had his pick from the epic middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.

Holloway backs ‘The Reaper’ to win

‘The Blessed’ has offered his prediction for the co-main event of UFC 308. While he and Topuria are set to duke it out on the main event, the UFC has also put together a barnburner of a middleweight bout between former champion Whittaker and the unbeaten Chechen Khamzat Chimaev.

In an exclusive to ‘Mighty Mouse,’ Demetrious Johnson, Holloway backed ‘Bobby Knuckles’ to best ‘Borz.’ In fact, the Hawaiian is convinced of Whittaker’s ability and is awed by his grappling game. The Aussie is simply a better striker than Chimaev but it’s his fight IQ that truly sets him apart, according to Holloway.

And then there’s the cardio!

Citing Kamaru Usman’s recent battle with Chimaev, Holloway mentioned how the Chechen was gassed out after R3.

“It’s a five-rounder… We’ve seen Khamzat get tired in three rounds, he should be training for five rounds, we all know. But it’s still his first one. Robert’s been fighting five rounds forever, that guy is just a vet. A legend, an OG of the sport. I think if he goes out there with that anti-wrestling mindset and doesn’t get held down too much, I think he can land something.”

Taking into account that the fight is a 5 rounder, Holloway, much like the experts, is counting on Whittaker to give the Chechen a masterclass. Furthermore with hours of fighting experience, especially in the championship rounds, Whittaker certainly has the ability to take Chimaev to deep waters.