‘Maybe She Thinks Jon Jones Is the GOAT’: Joe Rogan Adds Humor to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Frontier Airlines Drama

Khaib Nurmagomedov getting kicked off a Frontier Airlines plane for sitting near the emergency exit and ‘not understanding English’, is leading to a series of never-ending discussions. While most are about profiling and inherent biases, UFC commentator Joe Rogan had a bit of a light-hearted take on the subject. While discussing the ridiculousness of the incident, Rogan joked that the woman who asked him to leave probably just because she didn’t agree with Khabib being considered the greatest of all time.

“Maybe she thinks Jon Jones is the GOAT”

Comedian Mark Normand, who was present as a guest on this episode of Rogan’s podcast, joked that maybe the woman in question was a fan of Conor McGregor. McGregor and Khabib have had a rivalry that has spilled outside the octagon from time to time. However, it is unlikely that that was the case here.

Joe Rogan reacts to Khabib being removed from his flight: “He was calm and respectful, he obviously speaks English… Wouldn’t you love to be on that flight and go ‘Ma’am, do you know who that is?’…” @joerogan #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/gZnhmHKiRv — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 16, 2025



One of his other guests, and former SNL cast member, Shane Gillis even exclaimed that they have let ‘absolute slobs’ like himself sit on the emergency row seat, which has been a fairly common sentiment since this incident went viral.

Earlier, UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler had even rage-tweeted about the incident, claiming that he found it weird for people to want someone with perfect English to help them in the case of an emergency when they could be helped by the most physically capable person on the flight.

Can you imagine, an emergency happens on your plane and you would prefer a “perfect” speaking human instead of one of the greatest athletes of all time because you’re “uncomfortable” with his ability to speak English(which is very good, btw) – this is bizarre. Not only was he the… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 13, 2025

Chandler also recommended that since the airlines had decided to deboard the MMA ‘GOAT’ for having an accent, they should also test other passengers sitting in the emergency row for physical and mental fitness aptitude.

If you’re going to kick our GOAT off the plane for a little accent, please start making passengers do a physical and mental fitness aptitude test before you let them sit in the exit row after uttering a one word, one syllable, “yes.” Because I’ve seen some slugs in the exit row… — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) January 13, 2025



Rogan, meanwhile, told his guests that he wished he were on that plane so he could tell everyone who they were asking to leave.

“Let me tell you who that is”: Rogan

The JRE podcast host initially discussed the matter seriously and seemed rather shocked that the flight staff had deboarded him for absolutely no good reason.

“Some lady came up to Khabib when he was on the flight because he was in the escape row. There is a video of it. It’s crazy. He’s telling her, ‘I can do this’. I understand English, I can speak English. And they kick him off the f*cking plane.

The UFC commentator then told his guests that he wished he were on the plane himself!

” He was calm and respectful. He obviously speak English. And he knew… Yeah, he said, ‘I will assist, I will open that door’. Wouldn’t you love to be on that flight and go, ‘do you know who that is? Let me tell you who that is. Let me Google him real quick.”

The airline has now issued a statement claiming that Khabib didn’t respond to the cabin crew despite being asked about being willing to assist and thus was in violation of FAA requirements. While Khabib also released a statement asserting that the staffer was rude from the beginning, it doesn’t seem he’s pursuing the matter further at this point.