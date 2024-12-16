Meet Adriano Martins: The Only Fighter to Beat Islam Makhachev and Now Trains With Arman Tsarukyan

Islam Makhachev’s dominance in MMA has been nothing short of legendary, with just one blemish on his record—a stunning knockout loss back in 2015. And who handed him that defeat?

Adriano Martins is a name that may not be on every fan’s radar but is now making waves again.

In a surprising twist ahead of Makhachev’s upcoming title fight, his opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, has brought in Martins to help prepare for the showdown. So, who is Adriano Martins, and what makes him the only man ever to stop Islam Makhachev? Here’s everything you need to know about the fighter behind the champion’s lone loss.

Martins, a Brazilian mixed martial artist, had a notable stint in the UFC’s Lightweight division from 2013 to 2017. He achieved significant victories, including a second-round submission over Daron Cruickshank and a split-decision win against Rustam Khabilov.

However, his career highlight came at UFC 192 in 2015, where KO’d Islam with a powerful right hand at just 1:46 in the first round, earning him a performance of the night bonus.

Despite this highlight, Martins faced challenges in subsequent fights, including losses to Donald Cerrone, Leonardo Santos, and Kajan Johnson, leading to his release from the UFC in 2017. His professional record stands at 28 wins and 9 losses.

Ahead of the upcoming UFC 311 clash between Makachev and Tsarukyan, Martins posted a picture with Tsarukyan during a training session. However, it is unclear at this point if it was just a one-off training session or if Martins will be involved in Tsarukyan’s training camp for this fight.

Tsarukyan has big plans

Tsarukyan is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 311 on Jan. 18, where he’ll get another shot at dethroning UFC lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. Their first meeting back in 2019, when he was stepping onto the UFC stage, ended in a tough decision loss for him. Since then, Tsarukyan has evolved into a real threat at 155 pounds, while Makhachev has solidified himself as one of the division’s all-time greats.

Makhachev, now 33, has tied the UFC record for consecutive lightweight title defenses at three—a record he shares with Khabib Nurmagomedov, BJ Penn, Benson Henderson, and Frankie Edgar. Tsarukyan, however, isn’t just focused on the champ’s belt. For him, Makhachev is part of Khabib’s legacy. “Beating Islam is like taking on Khabib’s team,” Tsarukyan said, calling the undefeated former champion the lightweight GOAT.

Tsarukyan believes he’s a completely different fighter now, ready to outshine Makhachev in every area. He plans to finish the fight decisively, leaving no room for the judges. And with Ramadan approaching, he’s not waiting for a rematch. “After the belt, I want three fights in 2025,” he said, hinting at a showdown with former champ Charles Oliveira next.